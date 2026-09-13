Cardinals Reveal Week 1 Inactives vs. Chargers: Jeremiyah Love Cleared For NFL Debut

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have released their final list of inactives this week.

Jeremiyah Love is not one of them.

The rookie running back, initially questionable entering today with an ankle injury, was given the green light and is good to make his NFL debut at SoFi Stadium. We're now less than 90 minutes away from their 1:25 PM kickoff.

Only 48 players get a jersey on gameday — here's who the Cardinals declared inactive today:

Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Isaiah Adams

Garrett Williams

Carson Beck

Reggie Virgil

Andrew Billings

The Cardinals elevated Kalen King from the practice squad this week.

More on Jeremiyah Love Being Cleared

Reports flooded the internet this week of Love being expected to play, though the Cardinals made their best attempt to downplay Love's status leading into Sunday.

Love is healthy enough to take the field after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Raiders in preseason action. He missed the Cardinals' last two preseason battles and only began practicing recently.

The potential with Love is real, as he very much looked like the weapon Cardinals fans hoped he would be in the 14 touches we saw him take in Las Vegas. Love pieced together some highlight reel plays in preseason/training camp action.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Whenever that time comes, just for him to play within himself, not to force anything. He's obviously going to be excited. Keeping him grounded, confident, just playing one play at a time. So operate at a high level, do the little things right, and let his talent take over," Cardinals RB coach Matt Merritt said this week.

"... When he's going to be out there, the expectation is for him to go perform with however many opportunities he gets."

Love will be looking to split a workload with fellow running backs Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. When speaking with reporters earlier this week, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said he'll never have one running back carry the load for a game.

"I think the backs in some aspects are limited anyways because we're going to sub them. I don't really care if everyone was 1000%, I don't believe in playing those guys 65 of the 65 snaps, or 72 of the 72 snaps," he said.

"So we'll always do what we think is best for these guys, health-wise, first and foremost. And then second, what's going to help us as a team."

However many snaps Love plays, he's now green lit to take the field for the first time in a Cardinals uniform.