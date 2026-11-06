Cardinals' Road Trip to Seattle Could Change Everything Before Trade Deadline

ARIZONA — Rarely does a single regular season game create a monstrous domino effect, though that's exactly what's at stake for the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

The NFL's trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 10) looms large for the organization. With one completed trade (Marvin Harrison Jr.) and another on the way (Jacoby Brissett), the Cardinals have already been quite active.

Sitting at a 3-5 record, their outcome against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 just might have massive influence over how the Cardinals operate in the following days.

How Week 9 Can Sway Cardinals' Future

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has a few potential trade deadline candidates ranging from Budda Baker to Josh Sweat among others. The Cardinals don't sound exactly eager to deal either player, though there's expected trade interest around both.

A win against the Seahawks would push them to a 4-5 record — which isn't exactly enough to plan a Super Bowl parade, though it's far beyond where many projected the Cardinals to be entering the second half of the season.

Pending results of Sunday, the Cardinals could exit this weekend tied for second place in the NFC West with wins against the Seahawks and Rams in their pocket. It's unlikely anybody in the NFC West is catching the 6-1 San Francisco 49ers, though crazier things have happened.

As of now, Arizona's just two games out of the final NFC wildcard spot. It's far too early to start doing playoff math, though a win would very much keep them in the mix and at minimum preserve meaningful football for the month of November.

Hope would be enough reason to keep some of their biggest names around until the end of the season, especially for a general manager who could cement his job status for another season with a 2026 campaign that finishes well above expectations.

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort on the sidelines prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Tankathon, the Cardinals' remaining strength of schedule (.463) is seventh-easiest among NFL teams, which will only weaken more after consecutive matchups against the Seahawks and Rams.

Yet for as much as a win could lead Arizona to believe they should stand pat, a loss to Seattle could also have the opposite effect.

In that scenario, the Cardinals drop to 3-6 — still above expectations but tough to justify keeping around big names who might not fit the future of the organization, especially if trade offers strengthen in the ensuing hours after.

Arizona already has an extra second-round pick thanks to their trade with Houston for Harrison, and it's likely deals involving Baker or Sweat would net more Day 2 selections in a draft class that could springboard the Cardinals' rebuild.

Currently, Arizona sits just outside of the top ten in draft order at No. 11. More losses down the stretch of the season would heighten their chances of landing a top ten pick. ESPN's football power index has them at a 62% chance to finish in the top ten of the 2027 draft order while a top-five finish has an 18% chance for Arizona.

While teams don't tank, losses down the final eight-game stretch are more likely without two of Arizona's biggest names on the defensive side of the ball. That would place the Cardinals in a prime spot to take a top position of need, or perhaps even in reach of a blockbuster trade-up for a quarterback — if they so desire.

Wins and losses will continue to pile after Sunday, though 60 minutes in Seattle could very well determine the road Arizona travels in the coming months.