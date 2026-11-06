How Cardinals, Seahawks Week 9 Injury Report Changed

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks both saw a handful of changes to their Week 9 injury report after Thursday's slate of practices.

Most notably, Quenton Nelson was downgraded from limited to DNP in Seattle while Earnest Jones was added today with an ankle injury. In Arizona, majority of their rest guys returned to practice (Josh Sweat, Budda Baker among others), while Max Melton was added with a knee injury.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Shemar James (50) chases Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Jacoby Brissett (other), Bam Knight (concussion), Jon Gaines (ankle), Jayden Williams (knee)

: Jacoby Brissett (other), Bam Knight (concussion), Jon Gaines (ankle), Jayden Williams (knee) LIMITED : Walter Nolen (ankle), Michael Wilson (ribs), Isaiah Adams (ankle), Max Melton (knee)

: Walter Nolen (ankle), Michael Wilson (ribs), Isaiah Adams (ankle), Max Melton (knee) FULL: Reggie Virgil (back), Budda Baker (rest), Hjalte Froholdt (rest), Josh Sweat (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest)

With so many injuries in Arizona's running back room, LaFleur was down to only one running back last Sunday in Dallas.

Who would have been the emergency back? While LaFleur will have more resources this week, he pointed to wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

"I know it crossed my mind, but it was what it was. And so, if ‘TA ‘would’ve started cramping and needed to come out, we would’ve had to make a decision within 10 seconds of 'who was going to go back there," LaFleur said.

"We would’ve made it and you guys would’ve thought we were ready for it, but we weren’t. We would’ve just flown and guess what? Whoever would’ve went back there, again, I’ll just keep using (WR Devin) Duvernay because that’s who comes to the top of my head, he would’ve stepped up and done whatever he could.”

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Quenton Nelson (53) warms up prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Derick Hall (back), Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (quad/ribs), Connor O'Toole (foot), Brandon Pili (back), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Leonard Williams (stinger), Quenton Nelson (knee)

: Derick Hall (back), Charles Cross (ankle), Sam Darnold (quad/ribs), Connor O'Toole (foot), Brandon Pili (back), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Leonard Williams (stinger), Quenton Nelson (knee) LIMITED : Anthony Bradford (knee), Velus Jones (hamstring), Drew Lock (right elbow), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), Ernest Jones (ankle)

: Anthony Bradford (knee), Velus Jones (hamstring), Drew Lock (right elbow), Uchenna Nwosu (ankle), Ernest Jones (ankle) FULL: Nick Emmanwori (shoulder), Tory Horton (hand)

LaFleur says their Week 2 film will be especially helpful preparing for Drew Lock as Darnold has been ruled out for now a second contest against Arizona this season.

“No, it’s valuable. You can see the stuff he liked and what they had success with. Obviously, a lot has changed since Week 2. The first week is what it is. Week 2, you’re still kind of trying to find yourself and you’re not really even settled in yet as a team by any means. But yes, we can use that as a benefit for sure," he said this week.

Both teams will practice once more on Friday before revealing official game designations such as out, questionable or doubtful.