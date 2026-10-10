Cardinals Roster Moves Send Clear Message on Walter Nolen’s Injury

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals made two roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals elevated cornerback Art Green to the active roster from the practice squad as a standard elevation while also placing offensive lineman Isaiah Adams on injured reserve.

With Walter Nolen III questionable due to a calf injury, this is a fairly good sign for his expected availability ahead of Sunday. This also spells good news for linebacker Karson Sharar, who is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Final actives are due at 11:55 AM on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:25 PM at State Farm Stadium.

More on Walter Nolen's Injury

NFL Arizona Cardinals defensive Walter Nolen III. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolen was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday leading into the weekend after practicing fully on Wednesday.

"He's trending good," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Nolen.

Nolen suffered a calf injury ahead of his rookie season which saw him miss the first half of 2025. He returned and displayed every bit of potential that made him a potential game-wrecker before suffering a meniscus injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Nolen was cleared for training camp, avoiding the PUP list and survived a knee injury in training camp.

Thus far, the former first-round pick's gotten off to a slower-than-expected start, though the Cardinals didn't seem concerned.

“Yes, he just needs to keep going at it. I love Walt and he wants it really, really, really bad. And that's what I respect," LaFleur said on Nolen.

"I look at people's intentions, and I know his intentions are that he wants to help this team and he wants to be productive. He just needs to keep going."

Thus far, Nolen has eight tackles, three quarterback hits and one sack on the season.