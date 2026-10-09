Walter Nolen Headlines Final Cardinals-Lions Week 5 Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions have unveiled their final practice reports for Week 5's bout at State Farm Stadium.

For the Cardinals, Walter Nolen and Karson Sharar are both questionable while Jeremiyah Love is good to go.

As for the Lions, four players including Brian Branch have been ruled out.

Full lists for both sides:

Full Cardinals Injury Statuses

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) practices during a walkthrough in training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT: Isaiah Adams (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee)

Isaiah Adams (ankle), Andrew Wingard (knee) QUESTIONABLE: Walter Nolen III (calf), Karson Sharar (hamstring)

Walter Nolen III (calf), Karson Sharar (hamstring) OFF, GOOD TO GO: Budda Baker (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/groin), Jordan Burch (personal), Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (back)

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur says nothing really changes in terms of preparation despite a familiar face in former Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing returning to the desert.

“Yes, it’s a good question. People are going to have their narratives probably about it, including us. Drew definitely has his spin on that offense, but it’s the Detroit Lions offense. They’re doing a lot of the stuff that they’ve done in the run game," he said.

"They’re doing a lot of stuff that (Lions QB) Jared’s (Goff) has been really, really successful at — almost at MVP caliber levels and stuff. With all the same basically skill that they’ve had there for four years now or so. Then the bookend tackle and all those kinds of things. A lot of the same, but he’s definitely put his little flavor on it for sure.”

Full Lions Injury Statuses

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) speaks to media members during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

OUT : Ben Bartch (foot), Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring), Brian Branch (Achilles), Cade Mays (wrist)

: Ben Bartch (foot), Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring), Brian Branch (Achilles), Cade Mays (wrist) QUESTIONABLE: Tyleik Williams (foot)

Tyleik Williams (foot) OFF, GOOD TO GO: D.J. Wonnum (back)

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave some glowing reviews for the Cardinals ahead of Week 5:

"New week, new opponent, Arizona. These guys are playing hard. (Cardinals Head) Coach (Mike) LaFleur's doing a really good job with them, man. They've been in all these games. I know the Seattle game got a little bit out of whack there, but these guys play hard. And they're in all these games, man. They can score points on offense. They have got weapons," he said Wednesday.

"In this defense, man, it gives you different looks. They have got length. (Cardinals S) Budda Baker is problematic. (Cardinals WR Michael) Wilson, man, he kind of runs the show over there. And we know (Cardinals DL) Roy Lopez, man. He's a lunch pail guy, going to give it everything you got and make you earn it, among others over there. So, pretty good special teams group. So look, we're going to get this team's best. They're going to be ready to go. They're looking for a win and so are we.”