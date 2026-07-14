6 Cardinals Who Matter More Than You Think

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals hope to flip the script in 2026, and their core of star players will be an obviously massive part in making that happen.

We know the likes of Trey McBride and Budda Baker will lead the charge, though if Arizona will indeed improve from their three-win prior season and maybe stretch higher, the Cardinals will need several others across the roster to pull their weight.

Six players who might not get the spotlight, but matter more than you think ahead of the new season:

TE Tip Reiman

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Tip Reiman (87) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why he matters: The Cardinals will indeed look to get back to establishing the run with heavy tight end packages. Reiman is the team's best in-line blocker and is a big ingredient to what the Cardinals want to do.

If Arizona can get back to running the ball, everything else will fall into place — and Reiman can pave that path both literally and figuratively.

WR Kendrick Bourne

Sep 16, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why he matters: The likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson command the big and obvious attention, though most teams often feature a strong option that's capable of making plays underneath and coming up big in moments where everyone else is covered.

Bourne's ability to do so in prior stops has been underrated and his knack of keeping the chains moving could make a difference compared to previous slot receivers in Zay Jones/Greg Dortch.

OLB Jordan Burch

Jordan Burch (52) practices during Cardinals minicamp on June 9, 2026, in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why he matters: Arizona's outside linebacker room features Josh Sweat and little production outside of that. Baron Browning's a rotational rusher, Zaven Collins is best in run support and BJ Ojulari is still finding his footing from his knee injury.

That puts the spotlight on Burch, who looked impressive in his rookie preseason but failed to gain any traction since. A second-year leap could raise the floor of Arizona's pass rush and gives the Cardinals a weapon opposite of Sweat.

CB Starling Thomas

Jun 10, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during minicamp at the teams Arizona Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why he matters: The Cardinals have a deep cornerback room, one that should be ultra competitive when everybody is fully healthy – including Thomas, who was in line to start in 2025 before his ACL injury in training camp.

Whether it be starting as a boundary or guy or serving as a high-end backup, Thomas indeed has a place in Arizona's cornerback room, which welcomes much needed competition and depth. Arizona needs their secondary to make the jump, and while Will Johnson and Garrett Williams are pieces to make that happen, Thomas' healthy presence gives another option in their three-CB lineup.

WR Devin Duvernay

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Duvernay (12) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why he matters: Devin Duvernay probably won't see many snaps on the field with the Cardinals' offense, though Arizona signed him to be a return ace on the special teams side of the ball — and that's exactly what the Cardinals have been lacking in recent years.

Duvernay isn't quite Devin Hester, though he's earned his reputation as a respectable return man across the league. His ability to flip field position won't make headlines on a weekly basis, especially with little value offensively — though Duvernay's contributions to Arizona's overall success could be bigger than the average fan gives value to.

DL Dante Stills

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why he matters: Stills is likely the most established player on the list, though it feels like he still doesn't get the credit he deserves. Stills has been a consistent presence along a Cardinals defensive line that's had little of that in recent years.

He doesn't have the potential of Walter Nolen III or the first-round pedigree of Darius Robinson, though Stills is very much a glue guy in the trenches and often gets overlooked for whatever reason. If pieces around him can stay healthy and play up to par, Stills can be a big piece in elevating the floor of that room.