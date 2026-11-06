Cardinals Rule Out 3 Key Players vs Seahawks

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out three players on Friday, ahead of Week 9's clash in Seattle.

Head coach Mike LaFleur says all of running back Bam Knight (concussion), tackle Jayden Williams (knee) and guard Jon Gaines (ankle) will be out for their road test against the Seahawks.

None of the three players practiced on Wednesday or Thursday this week, casting serious doubt around their status before LaFleur made things known on Friday morning to reporters.

The Cardinals will release their official injury report later today after practice.

More on Arizona's Mountain of Injuries

The 3-5 Cardinals have battled some serious injuries this season across the board.

Tyler Allgeier will be Arizona's lead back for another week after shouldering the load in Dallas last week thanks to injuries to Knight and Jeremiyah Love — who is on injured reserve.

Josh Fryar likely gets the nod at left tackle with Williams gone another week, though LaFleur called Fryar a "steady" presence in a game that was anything but for Arizona due to injuries.

"Steady. I thought he stepped in [well], and it [circumstances] doesn't matter. The situation, just like Gardner [Minshew] wasn't playing in the the first half. Jayden, his last play was that long run, and he was hurt before that," said LaFleur.

"So I think that tells you a lot about Jayden. I think you guys really got a good glimpse of the the men in that locker room from this last game. ... Fryar stepped in, and I don't think I knew that until like four plays after he was in there because we had enough stuff we were trying to figure out."

As for Gaines missing another week, the Cardinals are potentially getting back starting right guard Isaiah Adams — who recently had his return window opened from injured reserve. He's been limited in both practices with his ankle injury.

Arizona moves into the weekend with a laundry list of injuries to keep an eye on, including Walter Nolen, Max Melton and Michael Wilson among others.

The Seahawks themselves are quite beat up, losing starting quarterback Sam Darnold for the week and propping Drew Lock up to start vs. Arizona for a second time this season. In their Week 2 win, Lock guided Seattle's offense to a 31-point performance over the Cardinals' defense.

Arizona being down three key players entering the weekend — with more on the way — isn't ideal.