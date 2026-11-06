Details of Cardinals-Ravens Trade for Jacoby Brissett Revealed

ARIZONA — Details of the Arizona Cardinals' trade with the Baltimore Ravens for quarterback Jacoby Brissett have been revealed.

The deal itself was officially announced today by the two sides, though the Cardinals unveiled a short and sweet press release with no picks revealed.

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced it has traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore for undisclosed draft compensation," it read.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed (through his sources) the final package that got the job done: Baltimore is sending a 2027 fourth and 2028 seventh-round pick while the Ravens got Brissett and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Final terms for the now-official Jacoby Brissett trade to the #Ravens, per sources:



– Baltimore gets Brissett and a 2027 5th rounder.

– #AZCardinals get a 4th rounder in 2027 and 7th rounder in 2028. pic.twitter.com/dlRQFZadY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2026

The Cardinals continue their trade deadline activity after acquiring a second-round pick for Marvin Harrison Jr., and the organization might not be done ahead of the league's Nov. 10 deadline.

Brissett's benching last Sunday propelled trade discussions, and after Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur revealed Gardner Minshew would be the team's starter moving forward (with Carson Beck as QB2, pushing Brissett down to emergency QB status) the Ravens reportedly ramped up their interest in Brissett.

The veteran quarterback now lands on a Ravens team hoping to turn a lost season around. After dropping to 4-5 following their loss on Thursday Night Football and no Lamar Jackson/Tyler Huntley the rest of the way, Baltimore feels as if they needed a fresh presence in the team's quarterback room.

Brissett, a cheap veteran on an expiring contract, was an ideal candidate for the Ravens thanks to the relatively low cost and prior working experience with Baltimore quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, who sat in the same seat for Arizona last season when Brissett took over.

The Cardinals did decide to increase their load in terms of salary eaten, which likely pushed the trade compensation higher in their favor.

Now, Arizona opens the path for Minshew and Beck to start the rest of the 2026 season, which has already surpassed expectations with a 3-5 record.