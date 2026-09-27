Cardinals, 49ers Both Get Massive Boost in Final Injury Update Before Kickoff

The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their lists of inactives ahead of Week 3.

The main headliner is Mike Evans, who was questionable for the 49ers entering the weekend with a hip injury. Reports early Sunday morning indicated he'd play, and San Francisco made him active.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have both Roy Lopez (groin) and Max Melton (toe) active after carrying their respective questionable tags into the weekend.

Kickoff is at 1:05 PM PST at Levi's Stadium.

More on each team's injury report/inactives:

List of Arizona Cardinals Inactives

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur yells out to his team as they play the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carson Beck

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Josh Fryar

Reggie Virgil

Andrew Billings

Taylor-Demerson was previously ruled out on Friday.

Jacoby Brissett, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaac Seumalo, Josh Sweat, Garrett Williams and Mack Wilson Sr. were all removed from the team's injury report.

The biggest piece of news here is Williams' return, which arrives just on time for a Cardinals secondary that lost Will Johnson.

"We'll see what Sunday has in store. But he's gotten better every week he's a guy ... having to go against him, I had a lot of respect for him as a player," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Williams on Friday.

"You could just tell he knew what was going on. Very talented, and again, when we played him in 2024, I was like, 'man, they got another one back there.'"

List of San Francisco 49ers Inactives

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reacts during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Bosa

Romello Height

James Thompson

Ephesians Prysock

Tatum Bethune

Enrique Cruz Jr.

Kurtis Rourke

All of Bosa, Height, Demarcus Robinson and Thompson were previously ruled out on Friday.

Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams were previously listed on the injury report but were removed on Friday.

The 49ers have been riddled with injuries to start the season with Bosa being the latest casualty.

“Losing Bosa was rough yesterday. Losing six out of the ten D-linemen in the last two weeks, that made our team is a little unusual. Don’t think I’ve been a part of that. That has been different," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week.