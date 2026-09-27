Cardinals, 49ers Both Get Massive Boost in Final Injury Update Before Kickoff
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The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers have unveiled their lists of inactives ahead of Week 3.
The main headliner is Mike Evans, who was questionable for the 49ers entering the weekend with a hip injury. Reports early Sunday morning indicated he'd play, and San Francisco made him active.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, have both Roy Lopez (groin) and Max Melton (toe) active after carrying their respective questionable tags into the weekend.
Kickoff is at 1:05 PM PST at Levi's Stadium.
More on each team's injury report/inactives:
List of Arizona Cardinals Inactives
- Carson Beck
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
- Josh Fryar
- Reggie Virgil
- Andrew Billings
Taylor-Demerson was previously ruled out on Friday.
Jacoby Brissett, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaac Seumalo, Josh Sweat, Garrett Williams and Mack Wilson Sr. were all removed from the team's injury report.
The biggest piece of news here is Williams' return, which arrives just on time for a Cardinals secondary that lost Will Johnson.
"We'll see what Sunday has in store. But he's gotten better every week he's a guy ... having to go against him, I had a lot of respect for him as a player," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said of Williams on Friday.
"You could just tell he knew what was going on. Very talented, and again, when we played him in 2024, I was like, 'man, they got another one back there.'"
List of San Francisco 49ers Inactives
- Nick Bosa
- Romello Height
- James Thompson
- Ephesians Prysock
- Tatum Bethune
- Enrique Cruz Jr.
- Kurtis Rourke
All of Bosa, Height, Demarcus Robinson and Thompson were previously ruled out on Friday.
Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams were previously listed on the injury report but were removed on Friday.
The 49ers have been riddled with injuries to start the season with Bosa being the latest casualty.
“Losing Bosa was rough yesterday. Losing six out of the ten D-linemen in the last two weeks, that made our team is a little unusual. Don’t think I’ve been a part of that. That has been different," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters earlier this week.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin