Cardinals Saw 4 Key Players Back at Practice

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals are fully underway with their next week of practice, and the organization got some notable names back at practice today.

During the period open for reporters, Cardinals players in Trey Benson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Elijah Higgins and Baron Browning were spotted on the field.

During the open portion of practice, the #AZCardinals saw all of Sean Murphy-Bunting, Trey Benson, Elijah Higgins and Baron Browning return.



Jeremiyah Love not here, as expected. pic.twitter.com/xlueoHjRoY — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) August 17, 2026

Benson has been absent in recent practices as he works back from meniscus surgery that ultimately ended his 2025 season after Week 4. He's participated in individual drills during training camp and very sparingly was in 11 v 11 drills, though that hasn't been the case as of late.

As of right now, it feels like he's on the outside looking in for the final 53-man roster.

Murphy-Bunting was on the field for the Raiders game last week but wasn't practicing on Sunday, according to Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake. He's set to be the team's starting nickel corner while Garrett Williams makes his recovery from the PUP list.

Higgins is the backup tight end to Trey McBride and is the second-best pass-catcher in the tight end room while Tip Reiman is considered their best in-line blocker. Higgins, with the Cardinals set for heavy 12 and 13 personnel, should be featured often.

Browning isn't a starter but is the Cardinals' top rotational pass rusher behind Josh Sweat and Zaven Collins. He figures to be included alongside Jordan Burch on obvious passing downs, mostly replacing Collins in those instances.

Jeremiyah Love, as expected, was not in attendance as he heals from a reported high ankle sprain. Carson Beck, dealing with a rib injury, was present during the open portion.

Cardinals assistant general manager Dave Sears says injuries have impacted the team through preseason, like usual, though the process of identifying potential replacements varies from player to player:

"It's probably different for every player that gets hurt. ... We're well into the preseason scouting process. Right now, we're all kind of in a little preseason scouting coma," Sears joked.

"As soon as these games start going in, all you're doing is watching games, watching players, getting what's called your ready list or your emergency list. We're not at that point yet because we're still in competition for our own roster. So is every other team."

The Cardinals have just two games remaining on their preseason slate, with matchups coming this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys and next Friday against the Green Bay Packers.

Starters are unlikely to play much, if at all, for the remainder of preseason.