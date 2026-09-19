Cardinals' Silence on Roster Moves Speaks Volumes Ahead of Seahawks Clash

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' final roster moves ahead of their Week 2 battle against the Seattle Seahawks were surprisingly nonexistent.

The Cardinals opted not to make any of their two allotted practice squad elevations ahead of Sunday, which comes as a bit of a surprise given the team's injury report:

Cardinals Injury Situation vs Seahawks

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona entered this weekend with one player ruled out (CB Garrett Williams, Achilles) and a whopping six players questionable in DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (rib), OL Isaiah Adams (knee), CB Max Melton (ankle), OL Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), DL Andrew Billings (knee) and DL Roy Lopez (groin).

Taylor-Demerson, Adams and Billings weren't active in the team's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Williams will miss a second week.

Final inactives are due 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:25 pm kickoff.

What Lack of Cardinals Moves Mean

Arizona Cardinalsoffensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (73) blocks defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have to be confident in their ability to get most of their questionable players back to the field on Sunday. For what it's worth, only 48 players get a jersey on game day — so it wouldn't be a surprise if a handful of questionable Cardinals are ruled out in favor of depth guys who are at 100% health.

This does likely bode well for starters in Seumalo, Adams, Lopez and Melton among others.

Can Cardinals Upset Seattle?

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on the field prior to game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the big question in the desert, as Arizona and Seattle are both 1-0 entering this Sunday. This will be the first NFC West tilt for either side, and there's a bit of cautious optimism around the Cardinals.

Arizona's lost their last nine straight matchups against the Seahawks, but Sunday holds potential for things to be different according to Cardinals star Trey McBride.

"I just feel we've been right there every year, and it's just one thing here, one thing there, and I just feel like this is the year we're going to put it all together and make it happen," he told reporters this week.

"They're a good team. There's no question about that. They're coached well. They have a lot of really good players on that defense. But we got a lot of really good players on our team too. So I'm excited for the matchup, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is quite familiar with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald after spending the last two years game-planning for Seattle while LaFleur was in Los Angeles under Sean McVay.

"It's such a challenge. It's a challenge schematically, and it's one thing even if you feel good about what you're doing schematically (but) then you actually have to go do it against their players," LaFleur said this week.

"That's a whole other issue. Just a ton of respect and not trying to put them on the pedestal, but they were, in my opinion, one of the best defenses probably this league has ever seen last year."