ARIZONA – The Arizona Cardinals appear to make sense for one of the NFL's biggest swings at the plate.

Brandon Aiyuk is no longer with the San Francisco 49ers, ending a long feud between the two sides as the player hasn't played in an NFL game since October of 2024 due to a severe knee injury that was followed by a series of off-field issues and drama between player and organization that finally comes to a close.

The Cardinals, at least according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, make sense to land the new free agent wideout.

"If you look at the landscape and think about where he could make sense, where did he play college football? [Arizona State]. Does Arizona need any wide receivers right now? Does Arizona need any young infusion of talent on the offensive side of the ball right now? Would it make sense for him to go back there and head to Arizona as a potential option? I'm not telling you it's going to happen, I'm just telling you is that going to be an option? Yes."

Full clip, h/t PHNX:

Could Brandon Aiyuk land with the Cardinals?



“Would it not make sense for him to go back there and head to Arizona?”



Adam Schefter on his podcast says the Cards are “certainly” a potential option for the former 49ers WR. pic.twitter.com/Pt1IRBHoa2 — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 24, 2026

That's a risk that just might be too rich for the Cardinals, even with how low the organization feels at the moment.

Is Brandon Aiyuk Worth it for Cardinals?

First, Aiyuk is a massively talented player. The former ASU product, when healthy, is a dynamic presence in any wide receiver's room. 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns on 294 catches is nothing to shake a stick at, and for a Cardinals team that's devoid of a deep threat, Aiyuk could be just that in the desert.

It's also notable Aiyuk, a 2020 first-round pick, spent his entire career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco — a place and coach that helped shape Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur in the build-up to him eventually landing in Arizona.

That could be the precise factor in why the Cardinals don't pursue Aiyuk.

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LaFleur and Shanahan are quite close thanks to their prior time together in Atlanta and San Francisco, meaning the first person LaFleur would call on a potential Aiyuk signing would be... Shanahan.

And those won't exactly be great reviews.

Aiyuk had been a massive headache the 49ers couldn't escape for multiple years, as the wideout spiraled out of control with off-field issues and disputes with the team and his rehab from the aforementioned knee injury — a situation so ugly the 49ers placed him on reserve/did not report list with his 2026 guaranteed money voided last year for failing to show up to his rehab.

It's a mess the Cardinals may have to keep cleaning if they sign him.

It's Just Not Worth The Risk

The NFL is the land of second chances. So long as you're talented and can overshadow any previous shortcomings.

Aiyuk certainly has the talent to do so, though off-field issues aside — he hasn't played in two calendar years. He'll be 29 next offseason.

Forget the off-field issues for a second: is he even the same player he once was?

There's layers to unravel in terms of Aiyuk as a player and person. Perhaps he's found his footing in a multitude of ways and just needs a fresh start. It's tough to deny the Cardinals need talent practically everywhere, and Aiyuk would be a plug-and-play fit thanks to talent alone and familiarity with LaFleur's offensive language thanks to the shared Shanahan connection.

However, it's tough to envision this panning out for the Cardinals. Numerous factors, both on and off the field, make this a hesitant call. Typically you can tolerate one or the other — though the massive unknown of both, with Arizona speaking often on wanting "the right guys" in their locker room, makes this a gamble that's not worth the risk.

Even for a roster that desperately needs talent like Aiyuk.