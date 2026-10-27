Cardinals Sign Familiar Face to Address WR Room Injuries

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back a familiar face.

After losing Jalen Brooks to injured reserve, the Cardinals are signing veteran receiver Zay Jones – who previously played for Arizona for two seasons (2024-25) before not being re-signed this past offseason.

After Brooks was officially placed on IR today following wrist surgery, Jones (who spent time with the Houston Texans in training camp before being cut) was signed to help a depleted receivers room that also lost Marvin Harrison Jr. due to a trade weeks ago.

In related moves today, Arizona officially re-signed offensive lineman Austin Deculus and safety Wydett Williams Jr. to the practice squad and has released safety Jerrick Reed II from the practice squad.

Jones has nine years of NFL experience with over 300 receptions and 3,000 receiving yards. His familiarity with Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort most certainly played a role in helping him get back to the desert.

While current head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't have prior working experience with Jones, former Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon always sang Jones' praises when asked in press conferences.

“He does his job. He's in the right spot. He can play three spots. He's fast and he's explosive. (He’s a) really good, contested catch guy," Gannon said of Jones last season.

With Jones arriving to a new Cardinals offense under LaFleur, there is some continuity already established with personnel. Jones played with Michael Wilson and Trey McBride previously. Behind Jones, presuming he's eventually worked into Arizona's X receiver role, is fifth-round rookie Reggie Virgil and Simi Fehoko.

LaFleur, asked about replacing Brooks, told reporters it would be done by a committee approach.

“Next man up. I mean, the show goes on, right?" LaFleur said.

"(WR) Reggie’s (Virgil) got a few reps there versus L.A. Didn’t get as many yesterday, but a good week of practice by him. You can do it by committee. (WR) Kendrick (Bourne) can play some X too if we need that. Obviously, (WR) Simi (Fehoko) has done kind of both, but it’ll be by committee.”

The Cardinals, currently 2-5, are dead last in explosive play rates and yards after reception after seven weeks of football. While Jones' presence probably doesn't change those numbers, he does add another veteran presence to a young and overall inexperienced Cardinals' wide receiver room.

Arizona will play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Jones could potentially be caught up to speed enough to be active for Sunday.