Cardinals Starting Safety Carted to Locker Room vs Giants With Injury

Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Week 4's matchup against the New York Giants.

On the team's first defensive drive, Wingard was in coverage on Giants WR Malik Nabers when Wingard landed awkwardly after making the tackle. Wingard spent some time in the blue medical tent before being carted to the locker room.

Arizona Cardinals S Dewey Wingard is being carted off after making contact with Malik Nabers. — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) October 4, 2026

Wingard is officially questionable to return with a knee injury.

With Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out, faces such as Kitan Crawford and Wydett Williams will be asked to step up next to Budda Baker.

Wingard was one of Arizona's top offseason signings, replacing the departed Jalen Thompson and giving the Cardinals another physical presence in their safety room.

However, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur says first and foremost, Wingard's presence in the locker room is huge.

"You want the right people first," LaFleur said earlier this season. "You can see their football character on their tape like whether they're made of the right stuff or they're not. … He's a stud of a human. He's always been a good football player. I think he and Budda back there — the communication is just flawless."

Wingard had 22 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble on the 2026 season entering Week 4.