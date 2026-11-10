Cardinals Shockingly Quiet as NFL Trade Deadline Passes

ARIZONA — The NFL's 2:00 pm MST deadline to submit trades to the league office has officially come and gone — and to the surprise of many, the Arizona Cardinals were silent today.

The Cardinals, 3-6 on the season, had plenty of names available for trade and even more reason to establish themselves as sellers ahead of a massive 2027 offseason.

After trading Jacoby Brissett and Marvin Harrison Jr. earlier this season, the door still appeared to be open for the Cardinals to welcome more change.

Despite the firestorm of rumors, noise and speculation, Arizona stood pat, made no moves at the trade deadline and will continue the rest of the regular season with the current roster.

Cardinals Held Strong on Budda Baker

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (35) after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker was one of the top names surrounding the Cardinals, as the perennial Pro Bowl safety made it clear he was open to a move elsewhere if it meant competing in the postseason — though he also wasn't forcing his way out, either. The fan favorite will remain with Arizona with his contract expiring after the 2027 season.

Reports indicate the Cardinals pushed back on dealing Baker despite a "strong" push from the Buffalo Bills today, which was rumored to be a Day 2 selection.

That's an incredibly tough offer to pass up, though it might speak to the Cardinals' insistence on keeping around a fabric of the team.

Not Much Chatter on Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) walks off the field after the defense gives up a touchdown to the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat was another big-time player with rumors surrounding him, for different reasons than Baker.

While Baker's trade profile was more so rooted in wanting to do right by the longtime safety, Sweat's originates from a previously reported trade request this offseason. Things didn't exactly appear mended between the two sides during the summer and it's hard to gauge if that relationship was patched since the regular season began.

Sweat also is reportedly in search of a new contract that can afford him some guaranteed money on the final two years of his deal, which is probably something the Cardinals aren't eager to do given the current state of things in Arizona.

Other Possibilities Were Squashed, Too

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were brief rumors of Garrett Williams being available for a trade with his declining snap count share, though the Cardinals opted to keep what's now transformed into a strong depth piece around in the former third-round pick. With his injury history and expiring contract, Arizona may not have gotten much.

The Cardinals, perhaps smartly, didn't emerge as buyers despite a few names that might have made sense for them.

Arizona had plenty of opportunity to ramp up their aggressiveness at the trade deadline. They declined, and now will have to wait until the offseason to see how their silence either helped or hurt their chances.