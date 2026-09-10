Cardinals Trade Rumors: Is Jacoby Brissett on the Move?

The Arizona Cardinals probably won't be a team to watch on a national level week to week, though their quarterback situation sure might dominate headlines.

The Cardinals pulled the plug on Kyler Murray this offseason, placing them into quarterback purgatory. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett leads the way while veteran backup Gardner Minshew and rookie third-round pick Carson Beck sit behind.

The overall sentiment, thanks to a tough schedule and first-year head coach in Mike LaFleur, is Arizona will eventually trot out multiple quarterbacks through the course of the regular season.

There could even be a trade, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler:

Cardinals Could Trade QB?

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) prepares to take a snap during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Arizona's quarterback situation is underplayed, possibly because of the Cardinals' perceived noncontender status and Carson Beck being a third-round pick. But they absolutely have enough talent to move the ball, and Brissett averaged 280.5 passing yards per start over 12 games last season," Fowler said.

"If Brissett plays well but the Cardinals struggle to win, he could be a trade candidate at midseason. That opens a path for Arizona to see what it has in Beck, who acquitted himself well in the preseason, before considering their 2027 draft options."

Breaking Down QB Possibilities

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The potential of trading a quarterback, at least in the desert, is nothing new. We previously broke down the possibility of trading Minshew midseason with Beck waiting in the wings.

That would make sense, though this also isn't the first time Brissett's name has been tossed around in trade rumors. One NFL general manager previously told Jason La Canfora he was confident Brissett would be traded.

“They’ll move Brissett by the deadline,” the general manager said. “Watch.”

Brissett recently had his deal reworked to have $15 million guaranteed on his contract with a void year in 2027.

Teams, especially those looking to make a playoff push, are always looking to bolster their quarterback room around the deadline. Injuries unfortunately happen to anybody and everybody, and if a big name goes down, the Cardinals would be a prime candidate for outside teams to work with on a quarterback trade.

As Fowler alluded to, Arizona needs to see Beck as much as possible this season before making a massive decision on what they'll do at quarterback following 2026. Clearing that path by trading either of Brissett or Minshew — both of whom are set to be free agents after this year — would make the transition to Beck easier.