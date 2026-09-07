Jacoby Brissett Headlines List of 2026 Arizona Cardinals Team Captains

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals announced their 2026 team captains today.

According to head coach Mike LaFleur, QB Jacoby Brissett, OL Hjalte Froholdt, LS Casey Kreiter, DB Budda Baker and LB Mack Wilson will be captains this season. LaFleur says the vote was held strictly by players in the locker room.

"Whether you're a captain or not a captain, you be who you are within your own personality. However, when you do get voted a captain, obviously that's kind of saying that your teammates, the locker room, looks up to you," LaFleur said.

"I can't think of five better people to look up to in terms of just guys that are going to keep it real with each other, hold people to standards, communicate with me. I don't need to know everything that's going on in locker room, I just need to know the stuff that's pertinent.

"Just because it's just those five doesn't mean that there aren't other guys. I mean, there was quite a few guys that I won't mention that were right up there in the running for it, and those guys are still going to have a voice too. Some of it's going to be through the silent tape, if that makes sense, because that's about as important as anything. Not what you say, but actually what you're doing."

LaFleur also gave an update on Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love — you can find out more about that here .

Kreiter is the lone newcomer to Arizona this offseason to land as a captain while the offense and defense both have two representatives on their respective sides of the ball. All of Baker, Wilson and Froholdt are returning captains from last season.

Brissett steps into the role of both captain and full-time starter in Arizona this season. Despite outside noise and narratives after a lengthy contract battle that was eventually settled early into training camp, the Cardinals have been ultra high on Brissett — both on and off the field.

"That wasn't shocking to me, just in terms of his interaction with not just the offense, but this whole team," LaFleur said of Brissett being voted a captain.

"The more and more I'm around him, the more I get it in terms of the person. Always knew it from afar, but just having that first however long it's been seven weeks or so of being with him, it's been great."

Brissett is all but settled into his seat as Arizona's QB1 to begin the regular season, which begins Sunday when the Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers.