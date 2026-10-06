Cardinals Update Jeremiyah Love's New Injury

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love is dealing with an ankle injury different from the one that kept him out for all of preseason action, according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

Love was spotted having his ankle worked on during the team's Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, a game where he wasn't featured on the team's final drive when Arizona's offense was marching down the field for a potential win before being stopped on the final play.

"It's a different one, and he's been dealing with it for a little bit, but it's just a management type thing. It's like [Love] tweaks it, and then he feels fine. So we're just trying to manage that. He's doing a good job with it too," LaFleur said.

Love finished with 63 rushing yards on 14 carries and later told reporters in the locker room the ankle injury wasn't bothering him.

"Not really bothering me, kinda just managing it," Love said (h/t The Arizona Republic). "Cause we've got a long season; coaches don't want to overload me. So not necessarily bothering me to the point where I can't play, 'cause I can go out there and play regardless.

"Whether it's bothering me, I've gotta go out there and putting something on the line for the team to put us in the best position to have success. But it was alright."

Love was out-snapped by Tyler Allgeier 36-30 on Sunday. The Cardinals' running back was spotted going down with an injury the open portion of practice last week before returning.

Prior to that, Love had missed the team's final two preseason games but participated in every regular season matchup thus far.

This is certainly something to monitor as the Cardinals approach their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

"It's frustrating because I'm the type of guy who is willing to do whatever I can to help the team have success," Love continued postgame (h/t AZCardinals.com).

"I want to be out there regardless how I am feeling but my coaches care about me. They're not going to put you out there if you're not in a position to be yourself. It's frustrating for me personally, not even with the coaches, I'm really frustrated with myself because I just want to be good. I want to be 100 percent.

"I'm not where I want to be. I'm not able to go out there and (expletive) do spectacular plays every single time or stuff like that."