TEMPE — The mystery of Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner only grows with each passing week.

In Week 3 of last year, Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury that required surgery. Though no official timetable was set in place for the veteran back, the Cardinals restructuring his contract to keep him with Arizona gave fans hope that the team would have not only a tough bruising back available, but also a key leader in the locker room for first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

We're now over halfway done with the 2026 season, the last of Conner's contract before he'll be a free agent, and the Cardinals have yet to see him removed from injured reserve. Despite taking part in individual drills during training camp, we haven't seen Conner suit up for the organization — and it's a massive question mark if that will change.

LaFleur, at numerous points, has been asked about Conner with little wiggle room or budging on his stance: Conner's a well respected guy who has earned the right to decide when he comes back.

It was the same song and dance with LaFleur this week.

"But James, again, it's what I said a couple weeks ago: he's working his butt off to get himself in a position to return to perform, not just be out there," he said.

Before sprinkling in a different two-step in calling Conner's injury "not good":

"I don't know if it did go awry. And honestly, I'd rather have — I mean, obviously, he's not available to you guys in that facet — but I'd rather have him answer that," LaFleur said when asked where Conner's injury went wrong.

"It was not a good injury. And so again, James has earned the right to know how he's feeling and you go about his process, I guess, if you will. We're all rooting for him, and if he could, and if he felt like he could help this team win football games, he'd be out there. But right now, it kind of is what it is."

There was some thought that Conner could be traded at the deadline or released near the end of the season to help a contending team with their playoff run. Arizona's running back stable, when fully healthy, is stocked with Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight leading the charge.

There's seven games remaining in the Cardinals' schedule — we'll see what comes of Conner's role.