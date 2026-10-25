Cardinals vs Broncos: How to Watch, Listen, TV Map, Uniform Matchup

Who: Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

What: NFL Regular Season, Week 7

When: Sunday, Oct. 25 at 1:05 PM MST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

The Arizona Cardinals are set to induct Larry Fitzgerald at halftime of their Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos, though Sean Payton and co. have plans of playing spoiler to a special day in Glendale.

The Broncos, despite being 4-2, are very much hoping to get themselves back on track with a road win against the Cardinals.

Between Payton's long interview with Arizona before ditching them for Denver years ago, former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph running one of the league's best units in Denver and defensive end Zach Allen emerging into one of the league's better players, Arizona faithful will see quite a few familiar faces today.

TV Map, How to Watch Cardinals vs Broncos in Week 7

Oct 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game will be available on CBS with Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) on the broadcast. It's the only late afternoon game in CBS' Week 7 window.

If you have NFL+ and are in local markets you can stream the game on mobile devices.

On the below TV map, you can find it in green. Cardinals-Broncos is mostly available in local markets plus San Francisco, New Mexico, Utah, part of Nevada, part of South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, part of Idaho, Houston, Tampa Bay and Charlotte markets.

Cardinals vs Broncos is CBS' lone late afternoon game in Week 7 (pictured in green, s/o 506 Sports)



The GOAT Kevin Harlan is on the call. pic.twitter.com/YGiclXiWnm — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) October 25, 2026

Radio Calls for Broncos-Cardinals

Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM has J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) on the broadcast for Cardinals radio coverage.

The Spanish call (Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR) features Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst).

In Denver, KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM will carry Broncos coverage with Dave Logan (play by play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline).

Uniform Matchup

The Cardinals continue to optimize their monochrome looks, this time rocking the red-on-red uniform combination of both jersey and pant with their traditional white helmets.

Red on ⬆️ red on ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7FpIUJIaja — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 22, 2026

Meanwhile, the Broncos will be using traditional road white uniforms with blue pants and blue helmets when they take the field at State Farm Stadium.

Best Thing Said All Week

Larry Fitzgerald on entering the Cardinals' Ring of Honor:

“I've told people this would probably be a lot more emotional for me because it's home. It's where I live. It's with the people that I grew up with. The Hall of Fame is league wide. It's a lot of people that are in Canton. There are Saints fans, there are Carolina Panthers fans. Everybody's there because it's a testament to what professional football is. It's not a Cardinals representation. I mean, there is Cardinal representation there, but it's not solely a Cardinals experience. This will be a solely Cardinals experience, which is authentic to my experience as a Cardinal only.

"That's why it will mean so much to be out there and to be there. I start thinking about other things. Mr. Bidwill (Former Owner William Bidwill); his number was retired. I was here when (Former Cardinals S) Pat Tillman's number was put up, (Former Cardinals DB) Adrian Wilson, (Former Cardinals QB) Carson Palmer, (Former Cardinals CB and Pro Football Hall of Famer) Roger Wehrli, (Former Cardinals CB and Pro Football Hall of Famer) Aeneas Williams, (Former Cardinals WR) Roy Green. I was in the building playing in a uniform when all of these people were going up.

"To now be able to experience it, it's surreal. So many great memories flood into my mind.”