3 Broncos-Cardinals Week 7 Prop Bets That Will Cash Your Parlay

Welcome to Week 7 action between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos!

The Cardinals play host at State Farm Stadium on a special day, where Larry Fitzgerald will be officially immortalized forever as he's set to enter the team's Ring of Honor.

Arizona assumes the role of home underdogs while the Broncos are hoping for a coveted get-right game, but everybody's looking for a piece of the pie when it comes to prop bets today.

Three of the best we could find across the web:

JK Dobbins ANYTIME TD Scorer

Oct 11, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Inglis, Covers.com: "JK Dobbins has had 20 opportunities and a TD in back-to-back games, and with Tyler Badie injured, that workload looks very sustainable in Week 7 vs. the Cardinals, who allow the third-most rushing yards to RBs and rank in the bottom third in TDs allowed to the position. I have his TD price at 53%, with RJ Harvey not posing a massive TD threat and serving more as the passing-down back. Jaylen Waddle picked up a chest injury last week, and the Broncos might have to lean on their RB stable a little more this week, especially as 4.5-point road favorites."

Bo Nix OVER 1.5 TD Passes

Oct 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks on in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iain MacMillan, SI.com: "I understand the Bo Nix narrative heading into this week, but we have to cut him a little bit of slack. He has had to face a murderers' row of defenses this season, including the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks. He now gets to face by far the easiest defense he's faced this season.

"The Cardinals rank 30th in opponent dropback EPA, 25th in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed 16 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL. At plus-money, I'll jump all over him to throw for at least two scores on Sunday."

Bam Knight 40+ Rushing Yards

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) reacts against the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BettingPros: "The 2-4 Cardinals host the 4-2 Broncos in a cross-conference West matchup. The theme of our same-game parlay will be backup running backs. Let's count on Zonovan Knight and Jonah Coleman being just productive enough in their respective backfields.

"Jeremiyah Love will sit out a second straight game for Arizona, which means it's Tyler Allgeier and Knight in the backfield. In Love's absence last week, Knight was the more productive rusher with 80 yards on 15 carries compared to Allgeier's 38 yards on 18 attempts. Knight is the more explosive back, and the touches should increase. He'll face a Denver defense that's allowing 4.7 yards per carry and the third-most rushing yards per game to running backs."

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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