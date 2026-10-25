3 Broncos-Cardinals Week 7 Prop Bets That Will Cash Your Parlay
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Welcome to Week 7 action between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos!
The Cardinals play host at State Farm Stadium on a special day, where Larry Fitzgerald will be officially immortalized forever as he's set to enter the team's Ring of Honor.
Arizona assumes the role of home underdogs while the Broncos are hoping for a coveted get-right game, but everybody's looking for a piece of the pie when it comes to prop bets today.
Three of the best we could find across the web:
JK Dobbins ANYTIME TD Scorer
Josh Inglis, Covers.com: "JK Dobbins has had 20 opportunities and a TD in back-to-back games, and with Tyler Badie injured, that workload looks very sustainable in Week 7 vs. the Cardinals, who allow the third-most rushing yards to RBs and rank in the bottom third in TDs allowed to the position. I have his TD price at 53%, with RJ Harvey not posing a massive TD threat and serving more as the passing-down back. Jaylen Waddle picked up a chest injury last week, and the Broncos might have to lean on their RB stable a little more this week, especially as 4.5-point road favorites."
Bo Nix OVER 1.5 TD Passes
Iain MacMillan, SI.com: "I understand the Bo Nix narrative heading into this week, but we have to cut him a little bit of slack. He has had to face a murderers' row of defenses this season, including the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks. He now gets to face by far the easiest defense he's faced this season.
"The Cardinals rank 30th in opponent dropback EPA, 25th in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed 16 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL. At plus-money, I'll jump all over him to throw for at least two scores on Sunday."
Bam Knight 40+ Rushing Yards
BettingPros: "The 2-4 Cardinals host the 4-2 Broncos in a cross-conference West matchup. The theme of our same-game parlay will be backup running backs. Let's count on Zonovan Knight and Jonah Coleman being just productive enough in their respective backfields.
"Jeremiyah Love will sit out a second straight game for Arizona, which means it's Tyler Allgeier and Knight in the backfield. In Love's absence last week, Knight was the more productive rusher with 80 yards on 15 carries compared to Allgeier's 38 yards on 18 attempts. Knight is the more explosive back, and the touches should increase. He'll face a Denver defense that's allowing 4.7 yards per carry and the third-most rushing yards per game to running backs."
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin