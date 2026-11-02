Cardinals WR Michael Wilson Reveals Brutal Injury He Played Through vs Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an incredible, come-from-behind upset in their 33-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.
The Cardinals' efforts weren't propelled with a full squad, as plenty of talented players ranging from Jeremiyah Love to Kendrick Bourne were forced out of action due to injury through points of the afternoon at AT&T Stadium.
For a moment in time, Arizona lost Michael Wilson before the freshly paid receiver returned after halftime. It wasn't known exactly what Wilson was dealing with, though he was in obvious pain throughout the stages of the Cardinals' comeback.
As it turns out, Wilson was playing through two broken ribs.
"Pain is temporary, glory is forever. I'll take the rib pain for a win for the Arizona Cardinals," he added (h/t Zach Gershman of AZCardinals.com).
Wilson likely did so when diving for a go-ball early in action, hitting the ground hard and coming up empty-handed in the second quarter. He went to the blue medical tent after wincing in pain getting off the ground.
Wilson gutted it out for the Cardinals in a big way, finishing the day with eight receptions for 111 yards and a game-tying touchdown with six seconds remaining. He also added a 17-yard rush in overtime to help put Arizona in position to kick a game-winning field goal.
"He's a stud. He's everything you want," LaFleur said of Wilson post-game. "... but if you guys knew how much pain that Mike was in, and to go out there and do what he did and just continue to battle and have that big run on the third-and-one, proud of him."
Wilson has faced plenty of scrutiny in recent weeks for a lack of performance, especially after the Cardinals dealt Marvin Harrison Jr., though the Stanford product rose to the occasion in Week 8's upset victory.
"Making huge plays. Like when we needed it, he was our guy. Just absolutely playing through it," Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew said of Wilson after the win.
"Like he's so tough. Like especially for a guy from Stanford, he's so tough. I tell him that. But no, I'm super happy for Mike and man, that was awesome. I was fortunate to have a lot of reps this offseason with him, knowing how he fights for the ball, knowing how he can win at the top of routes. Knowing he's going to be in the right place. You feel good every time you have a one-on-one to him."
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin