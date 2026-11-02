The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an incredible, come-from-behind upset in their 33-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

The Cardinals' efforts weren't propelled with a full squad, as plenty of talented players ranging from Jeremiyah Love to Kendrick Bourne were forced out of action due to injury through points of the afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

For a moment in time, Arizona lost Michael Wilson before the freshly paid receiver returned after halftime. It wasn't known exactly what Wilson was dealing with, though he was in obvious pain throughout the stages of the Cardinals' comeback.

As it turns out, Wilson was playing through two broken ribs.

Michael Wilson just told me and @joshweinfuss that he has two broken ribs. Says he’s playing through “a lot” of pain.



“This organization’s paying me a lot of money. So if I can muster up the strength to go play, even at 60%, I’m going to.” — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 1, 2026

"Pain is temporary, glory is forever. I'll take the rib pain for a win for the Arizona Cardinals," he added (h/t Zach Gershman of AZCardinals.com).

Wilson likely did so when diving for a go-ball early in action, hitting the ground hard and coming up empty-handed in the second quarter. He went to the blue medical tent after wincing in pain getting off the ground.

Wilson gutted it out for the Cardinals in a big way, finishing the day with eight receptions for 111 yards and a game-tying touchdown with six seconds remaining. He also added a 17-yard rush in overtime to help put Arizona in position to kick a game-winning field goal.

"He's a stud. He's everything you want," LaFleur said of Wilson post-game. "... but if you guys knew how much pain that Mike was in, and to go out there and do what he did and just continue to battle and have that big run on the third-and-one, proud of him."

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) catches a pass for 27 yards during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson has faced plenty of scrutiny in recent weeks for a lack of performance, especially after the Cardinals dealt Marvin Harrison Jr., though the Stanford product rose to the occasion in Week 8's upset victory.

"Making huge plays. Like when we needed it, he was our guy. Just absolutely playing through it," Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew said of Wilson after the win.

"Like he's so tough. Like especially for a guy from Stanford, he's so tough. I tell him that. But no, I'm super happy for Mike and man, that was awesome. I was fortunate to have a lot of reps this offseason with him, knowing how he fights for the ball, knowing how he can win at the top of routes. Knowing he's going to be in the right place. You feel good every time you have a one-on-one to him."