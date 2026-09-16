Cardinals WR Simi Fehoko Earns NFC Player of the Week Award After Game-Changing Play

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals snagged a crucial win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, and a key play that swung the game has now resulted in an award.

Cardinals WR Simi Fehoko was named the NFC Special Teams player of the week after blocking a punt in the fourth quarter of the team's win at SoFi Stadium, which eventually led to a touchdown that put the game out of reach.

SIMI FEHOKO THE MAN YOU ARE



📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/ysT2sORxwW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 13, 2026

More on Fehoko

From the Cardinals' media relations dept.:

"This is Fehoko’s first career selection as Special Teams Player of the Week and the first “Special Teams Player of the Week” for the Cardinals since Blake Gillikin in 2024 (Week 9).

"Fehoko made his mark on special teams in the Cardinals victory last Sunday. He was the first – and only – NFL player to block a punt in Week 1. It was Fehoko’s first career blocked kick, the first blocked punt for the Cardinals since 12/20/20 vs. Philadelphia and the first time the Chargers had a punt blocked since 11/21/21 vs. Pittsburgh.

"After the Arizona defense forced a three-and-out early in the fourth quarter, the Chargers punted from their own 19-yard line when Fehoko broke through the middle of the L.A. protection to block the kick. The Cardinals took possession at the LAC three-yard line and two plays later, QB Jacoby Brissett hit TE Trey McBride on a three-yard TD pass to give Arizona a 23-14 lead with 11:44 remaining.

"Fehoko finished Sunday’s game with the blocked punt and two tackles on special teams."

Simi Fehoko Has Always Embraced Special Teams

Fehoko made the Cardinals' final 53-man roster as a receiver, though it was clear he'd have to contribute as a special teams player in order to remain active.

"For me and my game, I've always sort of been that five-six guy that makes impact on [special] teams and then sort of can play anywhere. So if you need somebody, someone goes down, you can plug and play [me]. And I take pride in that," Fehoko told reporters after roster cuts, where the Cardinals decided to keep seven wideouts.

"I think however I can help the wide receiver room in any way, whether I've been in it for six years, I can help the rookies and things like that. But I also still learn from KB [Kendrick Bourne] and things like that. Anywhere I can add value to a team, I'm here for it."

Fehoko played 63% of special teams snaps on Sunday. Only Cody Simon and Karson Sharar played more.

"Gobi [Michael Ghobrial] has me playing all over the place. So whether it's outside, inside, kickoff, kick return, whatever I need to do, and they sort of just use me as like a queen piece on a chessboard. So whatever works," Fehoko added.