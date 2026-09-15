The Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 upset over the Los Angeles Chargers was highlighted by several key moments.

In head coach Mike LaFleur's debut, the Cardinals played a strong blend of complementary football to emerge 1-0. All three phases in offense, defense and special teams played a massive role in helping Arizona shock the NFL world.

Some of the Cardinals' biggest names were impressive. Trey McBride tallied nine receptions for 95 yards and a score while inside linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. totaled six tackles and a pass defensed on the day.

However, Arizona was carried to victory by a handful of players that don't always get the limelight or love in headlines on a weekly basis:

WR Kendrick Bourne

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (17) reacts after making a first down catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What He Did: Bourne caught all eight targets for 75 yards, five of which were for first downs. Bourne's energy has always been on display in Arizona's receivers room, though he was open early and often for the Cardinals' offense while the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. were the main focus of L.A.'s defense.

Bourne isn't talked about much with McBride, Harrison and Michael Wilson ahead of him in the pecking order — though he was vital in helping keep Arizona's offense humming and on schedule.

LB Jack Gibbens

What He Did: Gibbens earned starting duties next to Wilson after winning a camp battle with Cody Simon. The free agent addition not only played all but one snap on the defensive side of the ball, he led the Cardinals in tackles (7) with half of a sack to his name as well.

The Cardinals wanted another athletic presence next to Wilson to complete their front seven. They may have found it in Gibbens.

DL Dante Stills/L.J. Collier/Roy Lopez

What They Did: It was hard to just pick one, as the Cardinals rotate their defensive line heavily. While Walter Nolen III was busy collecting double and triple teams, all of Stills, Collier and Lopez found themselves in the backfield.

Stills notched a crucial sack on Justin Herbert near halftime while Collier and Lopez were strong in run support. Arizona's defensive line rotates heavily, and it was truly a team effort in keeping the Chargers to 3.9 yards per attempt on the ground.

CB Max Melton

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line L.J. Collier (91) reacts with cornerback Max Melton (16) after making a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What He Did: Melton paced both the Cardinals and Chargers in passes defensed (2) on the afternoon. Melton was benched towards the end of last season but has rebounded nicely entering his third season.

With Garrett Williams out and Will Johnson already established, Melton entered Sunday as a boundary cornerback and filled that role perfectly for the Cardinals. His speed has always been there, though his multiple pass breakups showed he may have turned a corner.

WR Simi Fehoko

What He Did: Fehoko blocked a punt in the early stages of the fourth quarter in a two-point game, setting up an eventual Trey McBride touchdown that would ultimately push the Cardinals out of reach.

Fehoko tallied 15 special teams snaps on Sunday, just two shy of Arizona's leaders. Fehoko landed on the active roster thanks to his special teams acumen, and he proved his spot worthy with what was arguably the play of the game.

Safety Andrew Wingard

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; aArizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (28) celebrates after making an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What He Did: Wingard probably qualifies more towards the "new" label rather than unsung hero, though in his first game as a starter next to Budda Baker, he sure delivered. Wingard finished with four tackles (two for a loss) and a pass defensed.

More importantly, Wingard shoved a Chargers blocker into running back Omarion Hampton, which prompted a fumble before Arizona recovered.