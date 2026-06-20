Buy or Sell: Biggest Arizona Cardinals Rumors Before Training Camp

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals now await their July 22 training camp report date, though there's still a handful of storylines that will fill headlines until then — even for a team not expected to do much in 2026.

Let's play a game of buy or sell with some of the latest rumors surrounding the team, starting with one of the league's better pass rushers:

Cardinals Could Still Trade Josh Sweat

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' top pass rusher has been involved in trade rumors since the beginning of the offseason, when Jonathan Gannon (who Sweat was close with) was fired and a reported trade request was made from Sweat.

From there, things went quiet — though recently more steam picked up on the possibility of Arizona trading Sweat before it was shut down by Ian Rapoport.

However, the possibility still lingers in the air of a potential move, though if it does happen, it won't happen until the trade deadline.

At this point in time — after paying Sweat's roster bonus and not adding any additional help to the OLB room — it would be the furthest from wise for the Cardinals to trade Sweat. He's undeniably their best pass rusher without a close second place competitor.

However if Arizona's far out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, the Cardinals could entertain a deal. For now, the team should (and will) stand pat.

Verdict: Sell now, buy later in the season

Jacoby Brissett Drama Will Linger Into Training Camp

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) rolls out against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

We're now past mandatory minicamp and Jacoby Brissett is still without a new contract.

Brissett was reportedly told he'd be the 2026 starter early in the offseason and has since skipped workouts in an attempt to get a new deal. His current contract pays him more towards backup quarterback money while he's a free agent after this season.

The two sides were "significantly" apart in contract negotiations recently — have things changed?

It doesn't feel like either Brissett or the Cardinals have budged on their respective stances for a new deal despite both wanting it to happen.

This feels very likely to bleed into the coming weeks up until training camp, as both sides believe they have the upper-hand in this stand-off.

Verdict: Buy

Cardinals Are Legitimately Interested in Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new quarterback option has entered the picture for the Cardinals in the form of Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, who is hitting the NFL's supplemental draft later in July.

Sorsby just ended a battle with the NCAA over his eligibility regarding gambling issues, and now the Cardinals are expected to be one of many teams interested in who many believe could garner a high draft pick.

Arizona lost Kyler Murray this offseason and signed Gardner Minshew before drafting Carson Beck to compete with Brissett. Unless confidence is supreme in Beck, the Cardinals very much are still evaluating all options for a new passer.

That could come in the form of Sorsby, who many executives believe would have been a first-round pick if he declared for the 2026 draft.

Cardinals insider John Gambadoro said the team has done extensive work on Sorsby. It feels like this will come down to the bidding war that's set to ensue, though the interest does appear to be legitimate.

Verdict: Buy