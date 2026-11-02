Cardinals Reveal Drastic Quarterback Shakeup

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have made their quarterback change official.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed to reporters that Gardner Minshew would be the team's new starting quarterback after Week 8's impressive comeback victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

The change was expected, as Minshew replaced the struggling Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter and helped Arizona overcome a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter to get their third win of the season in dramatic overtime fashion.

"I think he kind of showed all of us in terms of him going out there being the competitor that he is. Doesn't shock me, obviously. I mean, the production was pretty wild in terms of the amount of points and just moving up and down the field. But he's a competitor, and he's always prepared," LaFleur said of making the change to Minshew.

However, that's not the only change LaFleur announced. Rookie third-round pick Carson Beck is now the team's No. 2 quarterback, leaving Brissett as the emergency passer on gamedays. That's massive in terms of Beck's development, who has been inactive for every game this season as Arizona's QB3.

"Just think that's the right thing to do," LaFleur added on moving Beck to backup status. "Continue his development in terms of getting a little bit more reps with the scout team and all that. He's week-to-week in terms of [his health], he's feeling really good right now. So thought that was the best thing to do."

It's a massive shift in the Cardinals' quarterback room ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, one that makes Brissett's haggling with Arizona over the summer a bit more eye-opening after the lackluster production he gave the Cardinals to start the season.

"That's not easy. It's not a fun phone call. There's no book for that," LaFleur said on telling Brissett the news. Arizona also told other position players today so they weren't caught off guard by the change.

"Obviously there's a human element to it. I have a lot of respect for Jacoby the person. I have a lot of respect for Jacoby the player. Like I told you guys yesterday, that was not all on him. This was collective. But the position that those guys sign up for, we know the deal. We needed a spark, and obviously Gardner gave us one."

However you slice it, it's a new era for the Cardinals.