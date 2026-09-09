Druin's Dozen: 12 Thoughts on Cardinals, Jeremiyah Love and More Before Week 1
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ARIZONA — It's football season in the desert.
The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags for a Week 1 road test against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. With so much unknown, that leaves plenty of room for the Cardinals to play the role of underdog quite well.
We're counting the days until the Cardinals take the field, which introduces the first of a new weekly series: Druin's Dozen — which is fitting given my "Donnie Donuts" nickname around the facility.
12 takes on the Cardinals, and perhaps some issues around the NFL, will now be coming to you on a weekly basis.
Let's stop stalling and talk some ball.
Jeremiyah Love Needs to Be a Slow Burn
Jeremiyah Love has had plenty of time to recover from his high ankle sprain suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason play, and indications are the Cardinals expect him to be ready to rock and roll for Week 1. That's great! But there's also no need to rush him. I'm a fan of giving Tyler Allgeier more of a workload this week while Love is eased back into action, even if he's back at 100%.
Mike LaFleur's Offense Demands Your Popcorn
This season, at least on the offensive side of the ball, should be incredibly fun. Mike LaFleur's offense has very much looked the part of the high-octane attack the Cardinals thought they were getting in Kliff Kingsbury. The rushing attack looks completely revamped and the passing game has concepts that feel futuristic compared to the prior regime. Get your popcorn ready, and maybe some Buncha Crunch to mix in.
Week 1 Truly Could Sway Any Way
Week 1 always produces a bit of intrigue with new and fresh ideas, concepts and no updated tape for the current season. That alone is tough in terms of game-planning, though both teams in Los Angeles/Arizona feature brand new play-callers — and McDaniel/LaFleur hail from the more innovative in coaching trees. All of that's to say, expect the unexpected, and no result should really be surprising once the dust settles on Sunday.
Nick Rallis' Leash is SHORT This Season
With Jonathan Gannon gone, Rallis is the sole person responsible for the defense's performance. With senior assistant coach Teryl Austin hired this offseason, Arizona has a viable replacement if Rallis' unit isn't up to par for this season. The Cardinals need their defense to step up, and that's non-negotiable if Arizona's going to get things back on track. Any early struggles will surely turn the temperature up on Rallis' seat.
Week 1 Bold Prediction... Both Teams Score 30
This is a mixture of the Cardinals and Chargers' offense being incredibly exciting. Defensively, we know expectations around Arizona's unit are low while prior L.A. defensive coordinator Jesse Minter departed the Chargers last season. That combination makes for a potentially leaky scoreboard, as this really could be the most entertaining game of the Sunday slate in terms of points scored.
1 Cardinals vs Chargers Memory
The last time these two played was on Monday Night Football (the widely unavailable option of a double-header) at State Farm Stadium back in 2024. Kyler Murray only had 145 passing yards but had a 44-yard touchdown run with the Cardinals emerging over Los Angeles in 17-15 fashion thanks to a game-winning field goal from Chad Ryland as time expired.
I Will Be Shocked If...
Trey McBride doesn't have at least six receptions. There's been much made about the Cardinals' offense and who could emerge under LaFleur. It seems to be an offense that can spread the ball to just about anybody, though all indications are McBride should still be a focal point of the attack. Is another historic season waiting? Likely not, though McBride is very much poised to stuff the stat sheet in 2026.
I Will Not Be Shocked If...
Walter Nolen III tallies two or more sacks against Los Angeles. The Chargers are down their starting center in Tyler Biadasz and Nolen is fully healthy ahead of his second season. Nolen holds potential to be a legitimate game-wrecker in the interior. Especially in terms of rushing the passer, Nolen is already one of the more vital players on Arizona's defense.
NFL Week 1 Matchup I'm Most Excited For
Green Bay vs. Minnesota. Did the Packers lose out on the Josh Sweat sweepstakes they were never in? Yes. But it's Jonathan Gannon (Packers DC) against Kyler Murray (Vikings QB) in an NFC North matchup that should be exciting — even outside of the prior Cardinals connections.
Cardinals Award Picks
MVP: Trey McBride
Offensive Player of the Year: Trey McBride
Defensive Player of the Year: Walter Nolen III
Rookie of the Year: Jeremiyah Love
My Super Bowl Pick
It was the Rams before Aaron Donald officially rejoined the team, as both sides of the ball are loaded with talent and experience to match. Donald's impact may not be as much as some anticipate — though the argument that "it's Aaron you-know-what Donald" feels a bit true. Los Angeles is legitimately a team where it's Super Bowl or bust.
What's Realistic For The Cardinals in 2026?
I think a six-win season would be satisfactory for this team. That feels odd for any NFL franchise with such a little bar to reach, though the Cardinals had nearly everything possible go wrong last year with only three wins to their name. With a new head coach, improved offense and a bit more injury luck, Arizona should find themselves in the victory column a bit more.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin