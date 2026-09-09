Druin's Dozen: 12 Thoughts on Cardinals, Jeremiyah Love and More Before Week 1

ARIZONA — It's football season in the desert.

The Arizona Cardinals pack their bags for a Week 1 road test against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. With so much unknown, that leaves plenty of room for the Cardinals to play the role of underdog quite well.

We're counting the days until the Cardinals take the field, which introduces the first of a new weekly series: Druin's Dozen — which is fitting given my "Donnie Donuts" nickname around the facility.

12 takes on the Cardinals, and perhaps some issues around the NFL, will now be coming to you on a weekly basis.

Let's stop stalling and talk some ball.

Jeremiyah Love Needs to Be a Slow Burn

Arizona Cardinals Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremiyah Love has had plenty of time to recover from his high ankle sprain suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason play, and indications are the Cardinals expect him to be ready to rock and roll for Week 1. That's great! But there's also no need to rush him. I'm a fan of giving Tyler Allgeier more of a workload this week while Love is eased back into action, even if he's back at 100%.

Mike LaFleur's Offense Demands Your Popcorn

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, at least on the offensive side of the ball, should be incredibly fun. Mike LaFleur's offense has very much looked the part of the high-octane attack the Cardinals thought they were getting in Kliff Kingsbury. The rushing attack looks completely revamped and the passing game has concepts that feel futuristic compared to the prior regime. Get your popcorn ready, and maybe some Buncha Crunch to mix in.

Week 1 Truly Could Sway Any Way

Jul 31, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel during training camp press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1 always produces a bit of intrigue with new and fresh ideas, concepts and no updated tape for the current season. That alone is tough in terms of game-planning, though both teams in Los Angeles/Arizona feature brand new play-callers — and McDaniel/LaFleur hail from the more innovative in coaching trees. All of that's to say, expect the unexpected, and no result should really be surprising once the dust settles on Sunday.

Nick Rallis' Leash is SHORT This Season

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Jonathan Gannon gone, Rallis is the sole person responsible for the defense's performance. With senior assistant coach Teryl Austin hired this offseason, Arizona has a viable replacement if Rallis' unit isn't up to par for this season. The Cardinals need their defense to step up, and that's non-negotiable if Arizona's going to get things back on track. Any early struggles will surely turn the temperature up on Rallis' seat.

Week 1 Bold Prediction... Both Teams Score 30

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a mixture of the Cardinals and Chargers' offense being incredibly exciting. Defensively, we know expectations around Arizona's unit are low while prior L.A. defensive coordinator Jesse Minter departed the Chargers last season. That combination makes for a potentially leaky scoreboard, as this really could be the most entertaining game of the Sunday slate in terms of points scored.

1 Cardinals vs Chargers Memory

Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as Arizona Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The last time these two played was on Monday Night Football (the widely unavailable option of a double-header) at State Farm Stadium back in 2024. Kyler Murray only had 145 passing yards but had a 44-yard touchdown run with the Cardinals emerging over Los Angeles in 17-15 fashion thanks to a game-winning field goal from Chad Ryland as time expired.

I Will Be Shocked If...

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) prepares for practice during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trey McBride doesn't have at least six receptions. There's been much made about the Cardinals' offense and who could emerge under LaFleur. It seems to be an offense that can spread the ball to just about anybody, though all indications are McBride should still be a focal point of the attack. Is another historic season waiting? Likely not, though McBride is very much poised to stuff the stat sheet in 2026.

I Will Not Be Shocked If...

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) practices during a walkthrough in training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walter Nolen III tallies two or more sacks against Los Angeles. The Chargers are down their starting center in Tyler Biadasz and Nolen is fully healthy ahead of his second season. Nolen holds potential to be a legitimate game-wrecker in the interior. Especially in terms of rushing the passer, Nolen is already one of the more vital players on Arizona's defense.

NFL Week 1 Matchup I'm Most Excited For

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is shown before their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday, August 28, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Green Bay vs. Minnesota. Did the Packers lose out on the Josh Sweat sweepstakes they were never in? Yes. But it's Jonathan Gannon (Packers DC) against Kyler Murray (Vikings QB) in an NFC North matchup that should be exciting — even outside of the prior Cardinals connections.

Cardinals Award Picks

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Dec. 17, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MVP: Trey McBride

Offensive Player of the Year: Trey McBride

Defensive Player of the Year: Walter Nolen III

Rookie of the Year: Jeremiyah Love

My Super Bowl Pick

Aug 30, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) at practice at the Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the Rams before Aaron Donald officially rejoined the team, as both sides of the ball are loaded with talent and experience to match. Donald's impact may not be as much as some anticipate — though the argument that "it's Aaron you-know-what Donald" feels a bit true. Los Angeles is legitimately a team where it's Super Bowl or bust.

What's Realistic For The Cardinals in 2026?

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think a six-win season would be satisfactory for this team. That feels odd for any NFL franchise with such a little bar to reach, though the Cardinals had nearly everything possible go wrong last year with only three wins to their name. With a new head coach, improved offense and a bit more injury luck, Arizona should find themselves in the victory column a bit more.