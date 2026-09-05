Every Member of the Cardinals 2025 NFL Draft Class: Who's Starting, Who's Gone, Who's on the Bubble

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' 2025 draft class is gearing up for their second season in the league, and after completing preseason, expectations are now raised from picks one through seven.

It's a scattered Cardinals class that ranges from elite potential to hopeful contributors near the bottom of the roster. With one full NFL season under their belts, Arizona's batch of second-year players can ultimately pave a path for the Cardinals to make an unsuspecting jump.

Evaluating Arizona's 2025 draft class and where they're at ahead of the coming season:

Three Starters, Including One Day 3 Gem

Jul 23, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (97) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-round pick Walter Nolen III: Nolen has serious potential to be one of the NFL's best defensive linemen, as only health appears to be standing in the way. The Cardinals are night and day different when the Ole Miss product is on the field.

Nolen has serious potential to be one of the NFL's best defensive linemen, as only health appears to be standing in the way. The Cardinals are night and day different when the Ole Miss product is on the field. Second-Round pick Will Johnson: Johnson was a surprising draft side last offseason due to long-term health concerns on his knee. Johnson showed glimpses of the lockdown corner he could be, and there's hope a strong second season will get him closer to being just that.

Johnson was a surprising draft side last offseason due to long-term health concerns on his knee. Johnson showed glimpses of the lockdown corner he could be, and there's hope a strong second season will get him closer to being just that. Fifth-round pick Denzel Burke: The Cardinals have hit on a few Day 3 picks, Burke seemingly one. The rookie stepped up big time last year and in a competitive cornerback room, it's his job to lose opposite of Johnson.

Borderline Starter

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (0) reacts after a defensive stop during their training camp red and white practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fourth-round pick Cody Simon: The Cardinals loved Simon's football IQ emerging out of Ohio State, and that was forced to emerge last season when Simon took over for an injured Mack Wilson Sr. Arizona has a position battle set for the other spot next to Wilson with Jack Gibbens and Simon battling at the moment.

Backups — For Now

Cardinals linebacker Jordan Burch (52) gets some shade underneath a tree waiting for a drill during organized team activities at the Cardinals Training Facility in Tempe on May 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third-round pick Jordan Burch: Burch popped in preseason play last year and hasn't quite matched the hype since. Burch is in a crowded room of outside linebackers and should have an opportunity to show an improved pass rush prowess in the spot opposite of Josh Sweat.

Burch popped in preseason play last year and hasn't quite matched the hype since. Burch is in a crowded room of outside linebackers and should have an opportunity to show an improved pass rush prowess in the spot opposite of Josh Sweat. Sixth-round pick Hayden Conner: Conner wasn't expected to be a major contributor to begin his career, and thus far that's been the case. Arizona still hopes to develop the Texas product.

Conner wasn't expected to be a major contributor to begin his career, and thus far that's been the case. Arizona still hopes to develop the Texas product. Seventh-round pick Kitan Crawford: Crawford may be a seventh-round pick, though he's garnered plenty of praise from coaches and teammates regarding his physicality and toughness at the safety position. Not a bad backup to have behind Budda Baker by any means.