Everything We Saw From Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Day 6

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals are now fully a week into training camp.

Practice No. 6 just concluded at State Farm Stadium, and Carson Beck had perhaps one of his best performances of camp yet.

The third-round rookie has admittedly struggled through the early portions of summer ball, and even got off to a shaky start before flashing some of his arm talent during the final period of practice, which was a two-minute drill. Beck threaded two impressive throws during the drive, the last of which was lasering a ball between two defenders on a slant pattern for a touchdown.

More from today's action:

What We Saw Today

Jacoby Brissett struggled with his deep ball today, as a handful of passes were just out of reach of his receivers. Beck also struggled with ball placement before the final two minute drill while Gardner Minshew tossed an interception to Cody Simon, his second turnover of camp.

The Cardinals rolled out one-on-one drills for the first time all camp, and the very first rep featured Marvin Harrison Jr. dusting Denzel Burke for an easy score. Trey McBride also won his matchups against Budda Baker during the brief period. Harrison overall rebounded nicely from yesterday.

Arizona's offense blended much of their second and third team today, where Beck got more run mixed in with Minshew. Brissett did successfully lead a two-minute drill touchdown to end his practice, though it wasn't without a controversial pass interference call.

Tyler Allgeier took a good portion of first team reps today, though Jeremiyah Love was indeed mixed in. Bam Knight again took RB2 snaps ahead of Trey Benson while James Conner remains out of team drills due to injury. Benson did have a nice run down the left sideline during team work, showing strong burst.

The offensive line had numerous pre-snap penalties, contributing to what wasn't exactly a glaring day for their side of the ball.

Cornerback Jaden Davis appeared to be walking off to the locker room with a trainer halfway through practice. Defensive lineman PJ Mustipher was a non-participant today after suffering an ankle injury yesterday.

Josh Fryar got work at backup right tackle today after spending the last few days at left. It appears he will be Arizona's swingman on the edges.

Rookie defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor wasn't spotted with a walking cane today, which is good news following a meniscus injury that likely puts him out for the duration of the 2026 season.

Cody Simon continues to be the leader for ILB duties next to Mack Wilson, though Jack Gibbens — who is known to excel in pass coverage — was in for the defense's two-minute drill today. Just something to monitor.

Darius Robinson and Jon Gaines got into a shoving match after Robinson accidentally tackled Jeremiyah Love during the two-minute drill. Nothing really emerged from it.

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Quote of the Day

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on why Arizona doesn't do seven-on-seven drills:

"Seven on seven is not real football, and one on ones, you will see that today. I do like one on one O-line vs D-line play because you can at least put the five out there, and then the ball snapped ... To me, it's [seven-on-seven] fake ball and it's a unnecessary strain that has, to me, not a lot of value in terms of what actual football looks like."

What's Next?

The Cardinals have a "jog-through" on Thursday, which begins at noon. They'll have practice again on Friday before Saturday is a rest day.