Ex-Cardinals Pass Rusher Suspended By NFL

ARIZONA — Former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Xavier Thomas is being suspended by the NFL for three games according to the league's transaction page.

It's unclear exactly why he was suspended.

Thomas most recently played with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason before being waived with an injury designation on Aug. 22. He's currently a free agent.

Thomas initially began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick by Arizona in 2024. He played in 14 games his rookie season and pieced together ten total tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 2.5 sacks.

“I thought he played (with a) high motor and high effort which is really good to see. I saw violence out there and I think he rushed pretty good," former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after Thomas' first taste of NFL action.

"He was definitely back around the mix. He caught my eye. He will have a lot to learn out there too. It was good to see him riled up and playing.”

The arrow appeared to be pointing up for Thomas entering 2025, though a mix of poor play (four games and no box score stats) on top of injury returns from BJ Ojulari and Baron Browning squeezed Thomas out of the picture. He was released on Nov. 28.

The Houston Texans picked Thomas up on Dec. 3 and placed him on their practice squad. He eventually signed a futures contract with the team but was waived with an injury designation on May 13.

Now, his future in the league unfortunately appears to be up in the air — especially if we don't know exactly what he was suspended for.

The Cardinals currently have Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch and Eku Leota in their edge room entering 2026.