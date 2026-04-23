Final Arizona Cardinals Mock Draft Changes Trajectory of the Franchise

Welcome to draft day, Arizona Cardinals fans.

After so much speculation, rumors and chatter, it's nearly time for general manager Monti Ossenfort to make a decision when the Cardinals are on the clock with the third overall pick.

There's a number of different directions the organization could take — but when the dust settles, here's what the team's haul looks like in this three-round mock draft.

Note: All of these drafted players took Top 30 visits with the team.

Trade! Round 1, Pick 8: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals make good on their intentions to move back and get more draft capital, swapping the third and 104th overall pick for 8, 42 and 73 this year from New Orleans.

That's been the intentions all along, and here they snag the draft's best offensive lineman in Miami's Francis Mauigoa. There's been plenty said about Mauigoa, but we shouldn't overthink him: He's a plug-and-play prospect at either right tackle or right guard.

Regardless of where he aligns, he gives an immediate boost to a right side of a Cardinals offensive line that needs to keep whoever is throwing the ball stable and upright for years to come in the desert.

Round 2, Pick 34: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Look, the New York Jets are a team to watch for Simpson, surely — though with their three future first-round picks, it's tough to see the team looking at this draft class to solve their quarterback issues.

Arizona has had reported interest in Simpson before Jonathan Gannon was fired and Kyler Murray was released. Here, they don't have to trade up for the Alabama quarterback. Instead he falls to the second round, allowing the Cardinals to take a swing at football's most important position without fully backing themselves out of 2027's class.

Round 2, Pick 42 (via NO Trade): Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCF defensive lineman Malachi Lawrence (DL48) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After not getting an edge rusher earlier, the first of the two additional picks from the New Orleans trade pays off here with Lawrence. Arizona needs a pass rusher opposite of Josh Sweat, and the Cardinals snag somebody whose pro comparison is... Sweat.

Lawrence is a player who can align on either side of the line of scrimmage and win thanks to his NFL size, get-off and arsenal of pass rush moves to win against offensive tackles. He's also solid in the run game, making him an overall stud presence at outside linebacker that can contribute from the moment he touches grass in Arizona.

Round 3, Pick 65: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Welcome to the BPA (best player available) portion of the program, aka Ossenfort's special.

Stukes is a chess piece in the defensive secondary, as he's not only featured at spots such as outside corner, slot corner and some safety duties — he's played each at a high level.

Simply put, he's a defender who seeks the ball and finds it in the air, adding another dimension of playmaking to Arizona's secondary regardless of his actual position.

Round 3, Pick 73 (From NO Trade): Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have quietly done extensive work on receivers in this draft class, and Brazzell is a player who makes perfect sense for what Arizona is lacking in their current room.

Brazzell is a player who can fly down the field with a 6-4 frame, taking the top off defenses with his speed while also coming down with the ball more times than not downfield with a "see ball, get ball" mentality.

First-year head coach Mike LaFleur needs playmakers down the field. Here, he gets just that.