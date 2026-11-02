Insider Sets The Record Straight on Cardinals, Budda Baker Trade Noise

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have some massive decisions to make in the coming days, and star safety Budda Baker could be at the helm of those discussions.

The long-time safety and Cardinals team captain once again finds himself in trade noise ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline, which has seemingly emerged into a tradition at this point due to Baker's talent level and Arizona's typical lack of success.

The Cardinals just emerged to 3-5 on the season with Baker still carrying a lion's share of production — what's the latest on potential trade scenarios?

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter doesn't foresee a deal happening.

"Budda Baker? That guy's been such a stud. I don't know if Budda Baker's going to be traded, I don't think Arizona wants to move on from a guy who has meant so much to that franchise, who is such a baller," he said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"I don't think Arizona wants to move on from Budda Baker..



He's meant so much to that franchise and he's such a baller" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OZSjpcBo0k — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 2, 2026

Baker, to this point, has tallied 51 tackles with 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. The face of the franchise is currently in his tenth season — all with Arizona — and has survived plenty of front office and coaching changes.

Baker's meant a lot to the Cardinals' fan base, sticking through thick and thin with the organization despite its massive amount of lows since he entered the league.

However, that doesn't stop trade interest from other teams — which is something not new to Baker. Speaking with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss last week, Baker said he understands it's a business but very much wants to stick around.

"I'm here. I want to win. I want to be here," he said. "And I'm just controlling what I can control, just taking it one week at a time, and hopefully when the deadline ends, I'll still be here. If not, I mean, it's a business. I understand at the end of the day and that's it."

Baker, an eight-time Pro Bowl player, is set to be a free agent after the 2027 season. Spotrac shows the Cardinals have an out on his contract after this season, where they can part ways with the veteran for only $3 million in dead cap space.

The Cardinals are heavily expected to be active around the deadline in terms of selling players. After moving off of Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona could also see faces such as Josh Sweat and Jacoby Brissett dealt as well.