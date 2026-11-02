Cardinals, Ravens Are Suddenly Perfect Trade Partners

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into their next week of football with a vastly different outlook at quarterback.

Minshew Mania has officially infiltrated the desert after Arizona's comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, marked by the switch from Jacoby Brissett to Gardner Minshew in the third quarter.

Minshew injected a new sense of life into Arizona's offense, one the Cardinals will likely depend on moving forward. The organization is likely going to continue rolling with Minshew for the foreseeable future.

That places the veteran Brissett in a precarious spot, especially with third-round pick Carson Beck in the wings. Arizona, with the trade deadline over a week away, could very well move on from Brissett.

And the perfect team emerged on Sunday.

Ravens Make Sense as Cardinals Trade Partner

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens, sitting at 4-4 and desperately trying to maximize their playoff window, are now down Lamar Jackson for likely the season while backup Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is also sidelined with an injury.

The Ravens need a quarterback, one who is cheap and full of veteran experience to immediately be plugged and played in Baltimore.

That quarterback could very well be Brissett.

Brissett's on the final year of his contract and surely won't be returning to Arizona at the end of the year. The Cardinals likely wouldn't be looking to squeeze teams out for maximum draft capital, likely settling for a Day 3 pick if interested teams indeed call on Brissett.

NFL insider Jason La Confora says one NFL person believes Brissett is a fit for the Ravens:

"A high-ranking official from another NFL club also suggested Jacoby Brissett as a viable option for the Ravens. 'That's the other name I heard they are interested in, besides the back-up in Chicago,' he told me. It's unclear at this point if the Ravens have contacted the Cardinals but this would also make sense." Jason La Confora

Brissett's time in the desert is likely coming to an end, and as the league's Nov. 10 trade deadline crawls closer, Arizona will see an uptick in calls on various veterans across the roster — Brissett included.

Now, there's no incentive to keep Brissett in a Cardinals uniform, which should make for an easy exit. He's a cheap and experienced option for the Ravens to target, and urgency is as high as ever to turn things around in Baltimore.

Brissett could very well end up in a Ravens uniform. Soon.