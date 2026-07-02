Isaiah Adams Could Make the Cardinals' Right Guard Decision Much Tougher

When the Arizona Cardinals drafted second-round pick Chase Bisontis, many assumed the organization immediately plugged a hole along their starting offensive line.

To quote the great Lee Corso: Not so fast, my friend.

Bisontis carries plenty of hype around him, and rightfully so. He's a blend of old and new school guard play with the nasty run-finishing drive paired with excellent pass protection skills. As the No. 34 overall pick, there's high expectations of what his career could be — which includes fighting for playing time right away.

Since Bisontis has landed in Arizona, eventually starting has been the expectation. However, the Texas A&M rookie will have to earn the job from prior starter Isaiah Adams.

There's plenty to be said on Adams, who has started 16 games across his first two NFL seasons. Inconsistent might be the word most associated with the veteran, though his experience in the league does give him an immediate leg-up over Bisontis in the right guard battle.

Whether Adams can hold that through training camp is the massive question, but NFL offensive line specialist Brandon Thorn believes Adams had a fine 2025 campaign:

"Isaiah Adams physical tools and film last year, especially in 1v1 situations run and pass were much more impressive than I initially thought, making the trio at OG there with Seumalo/Bisontis more interesting as well," he said on X.

Isaiah Adams physical tools and film last year, especially in 1v1 situations run and pass were much more impressive than I initially thought, making the trio at OG there with Seumalo/Bisontis more interesting as well. — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 2, 2026

That's a tough road to travel, as Adams clearly didn't play well enough to warrant the Cardinals spending their premium draft capital elsewhere.

The plan for Bisontis is to play him inside, according to head coach Mike LaFleur — making the pick a clear boost to Arizona's interior.

There's no sugarcoating the position battle ahead, and both players are aware of what's ahead.

“I’m just ready to do whatever. Whatever gets me on the field, whatever helps the team and myself,” Bisontis told reporters this offseason.

Realistically, Arizona's right guard spot is the only position battle along the Cardinals' offensive line. Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo and Hjalte Froholdt are stamped in their respective places while Elijah Wilkinson is the clear favorite to start at right tackle this season.

That leaves just Adams and Bisontis duking it out with playing time only available for one winner.

Bisontis is eventually expected to emerge as the starter. Whether that happens immediately in training camp is to be seen, though clearly Adams will have something to say in the battle.