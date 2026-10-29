Where Cardinals, Josh Sweat Trade Stands After NFL Blockbusters

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are expected to make Josh Sweat readily available for trade ahead of the NFL's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

We've already seen two defensive front players dealt for picks in DeForest Bucker (49ers) and Jeffery Simmons (Bears) with more moves potentially on the way.

What the recent deals mean for Sweat and the Cardinals:

Bears Officially Out of The Josh Sweat Trade Market

Giving up two future first-round picks for a player essentially pushes you out of the running for any other major moves, and that's what stamped Chicago's deal for Simmons this morning. The Bears were also interested in Buckner and reportedly offered a better package than the 49ers for Buckner before the player himself reportedly only wanted the 49ers.

Chicago appeared to be serious on acquiring some sort of pass rush help. That's what they're getting in Simmons, and barring a "forget those picks" mentality from the Bears, they're out of the running for Sweat.

49ers Could Still Be in The Running - But it Would Cost Them

Even after getting Buckner, ESPN 49ers reporter Nick Wagoner says another move is still on the table for San Francisco:

"An addition such as Mack -- or other potentially available edge rushers like the Jets' Will McDonald IV, Cardinals' Josh Sweat or Bucs' Yaya Diaby -- would make sense to round out San Francisco's rotation for a reasonable cost in terms of what they need to give up," he wrote.

However, it would have to cost the 49ers.

Trading Sweat inside the NFC West would only happen if the receiving team would add a sweetener to the deal, as the Cardinals wouldn't be in the business of helping out a rival get a Super Bowl ring now without it paying dividends in the future.

Cardinals Should Be Firm — But Sweat's Value Won't Be Higher After Deadline

The Cardinals' reported asking price of a second-round pick should remain the same, even after other deals on the defensive front market in recent days. One could make an argument Sweat's value for interested teams goes up due to other top names now off the market.

While Arizona should stay firm on their asking price of a high Day 2 pick, there also may be a sense of urgency to strike a deal now as opposed to waiting next offseason, where Sweat will be 30 and demanding a new contract with zero money guaranteed on the final two years of his deal.

If there was ever a time for the Cardinals to trade Sweat, it would be in the coming days.

All Roads Point to Dallas — Only If They're Desperate

The Cowboys are naturally a team that has been connected to Sweat in recent weeks. With a Dallas defense that needs another pass rusher on a team that conceivably wants to win now, Sweat's name makes sense.

However, Dallas doesn't quite have ample 2027 draft capital to make some moves — owning Green Bay's first-round pick, their own second and Pittsburgh's fourth to begin festivities next offseason.

That's not quite exciting if you're the Cardinals, and if you're Dallas, are you really looking to empty the clip on a guy who you'll have to pay more in the coming years?

If you're desperate, yes.