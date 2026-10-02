Josh Sweat Headlines Final Cardinals vs Giants Week 4 Injury Report

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants have unveiled their Friday injury reports for Week 4's matchup at State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals have ruled out safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson with his back injury that prevented him from practicing all week. Arizona has yet to see the third-year safety in action after he was hurt during preseason play.

Questionable for Arizona is Josh Sweat with a groin problem that popped up this week. All other players were removed from the report.

For the Giants, all eight players previously listed on their injury report are off, meaning New York has no questionable or out guys ahead of Sunday.

Cardinals Need Josh Sweat

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals 2025-2026 outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sweat's gotten off to a slow start this season, failing to log a sack and being virtually a non-factor through the Cardinals' 1-2 start. Arizona saw him nurse his knee through training camp, which saw him miss every football activity from offseason workouts to preseason.

Sweat and the Cardinals' defense has been lackluster in terms of getting to the quarterback, which is something Arizona touched on this week.

“Like I just kind of said to Walt, but I'd say to all the other guys, 'Hey, just keep going.' It was one game where we didn't get to them. I thought that in the first game, we rushed the passer pretty well. Unfortunately, versus Seattle we never had the lead. It's tougher to get to the quarterback in some of those," Mike LaFleur told reporters this week.

"It wasn't like they were scatting all five guys out and they were just in five-man protection. They were loading it up, I'm talking (about) Seattle, (with) keepers, play pass and all that where they're in more max protection (and it was) a little harder to get there. We didn't do our job on offense to allow them to pin their ears back and go. Last week, again we kind of buried ourselves a little bit.

"I thought there were opportunities (with) the way that San Francisco does their offense that we need to affect them a little bit more. We didn't, so here we are going into Week 4. (We'll) put together the best plan. Let's go practice, let's go detail it up, and then let's get after it on Sunday.”

What's Next for Giants and Cardinals?

The Giants and Cardinals will both have the opportunity to make two standard practice squad elevations this weekend.

On Sunday, the NFL requires teams to reveal their list of inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. With the Cardinals and Giants beginning action at 10:00 AM PST, this will come out at 8:30 AM PST.