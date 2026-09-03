Cardinals Legend Gets Honest on Michael Wilson's Contract Dilemma

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver Michael Wilson has the entire NFL world buzzing.

Conflicting reports have emerged on Wilson's contract negotiations with the Cardinals ahead of the 2026 season. Some have suggested the Cardinals and Wilson aren't close while others believe a deal could come to fruition soon.

It's an incredibly complex situation that requires nuance and understanding from both sides.

A franchise legend in Adrian Wilson recently took to social media to shed some light on Arizona's contract battle with their big wideout:

Adrian Wilson Gets Honest on Michael Wilson, Cards Extension Battle

I just want to add my two little cents in on the whole Michael Wilson and @AZCardinals trying to get an extension done. At the end of the day yes there is a right number for both parties. When I say this I’m saying it with my whole chest. — Adrian Wilson (@adrian_wilson24) September 3, 2026

Through a string of posts on X, Wilson gave his two cents on what's going on:

"It sucks that ownership continually gets blamed for something not working. Look agents have a huge deal in this and let’s be honest the market is through the roof for wide receivers. Is Michael Wilson a #1 probably not. He’s a good solid steady player," he said.

"High value #2 that can compliment your #1 and for the @AZCardinals that’s Trey McBride right now not Marvin Harrison. The thought is that Marvin will present himself to be the guy and I’m rooting for him because the team needs his production.

"You can’t pay Michael Wilson 20+ plus million while having thoughts about Marvin Harrison being your true #1 on the O/S. Just doesn’t make you feel good as a front office. No offense to Michael Wilson it’s just true.

"It’s probably best they wait till after the season to see how it plays out.

"Reminds me of Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald having contract conversations and at the end of the day Anquan was the freaking dude but Fitz had already resigned to a damn near fully guaranteed contract.

"So what was the team to do if it couldn’t get to the number that Q wanted. It’s just so hard to juggle those numbers at one position. Same thing happened with Antrel Rolle and myself. He ended up going to the Giants because the numbers just didn’t align.

"Don’t talk to me about Tee Higgins and Jamar Chase either because the defense suffered for having multiple high number players at one position. At the end of the day it has to be logical balance.

"Also people are trying to keep their jobs as well so that plays a role too. Anyway, wasn’t trying to offend but I do have some experience in this area. Just my thoughts though."