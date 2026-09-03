Details of Michael Wilson's Contract Extension With Cardinals

ARIZONA — Noise around the Arizona Cardinals and their inability to ink Michael Wilson to a contract extension ahead of the 2026 season reached an all-time high yesterday with reports of the organization potentially allowing one of their top weapons to hit free agency.

Roughly 24 hours later, we have a resolution.

From NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"Cardinals reached agreement Wednesday with standout WR Michael Wilson on a three-year extension that keeps him in Arizona through the 2029 season, per me and @RapSheet. Wilson is expected to sign the deal today."

Cardinals reached agreement Wednesday with standout WR Michael Wilson on a three-year extension that keeps him in Arizona through the 2029 season, per me and @RapSheet. Wilson is expected to sign the deal today. pic.twitter.com/KFwk7GqC0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2026

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added: "After lack of progress for a while, the Cardinals ramped up their efforts on Wednesday to get this to the finish line today."

The contract is reportedly a three-year, $75 million deal worth up to $78 million according to Ian Rapoport. $47 million was guaranteed.

The Cardinals finally sign Wilson, who is entering his fourth season with Arizona and became eligible this past offseason for a new contract extension. Wilson tallied 1,006 yards last season, hitting his stride right in time for talks.

Neither Arizona or Wilson appeared to be overly worried about getting a deal done over the summer. When speaking at training camp, Wilson and Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort both stated they were wanting to reach an extension.

Now, that's happened.

For Wilson, he acheives financial security through the next few years with a fairly high annual average. Spotrac only had him at $18 million per season in terms of market value.

For the Cardinals, this is a massive vote of confidence in Wilson to continue emerging as a top playmaker in this offense, especially after paying Trey McBride last offseason.