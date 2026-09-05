Michael Wilson's Cardinals Extension: Full Contract Breakdown — And Arizona's Easy Out

Details of Michael Wilson's contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals have been revealed, and as expected, there's some fairly team friendly aspects towards the end of the deal.

The Cardinals re-worked Wilson's 2026 cap structure alongside handing him a three-year extension that ensures Wilson is under contract in Arizona through 2029. The new deal is worth $75 million and carries an annual average of $25 million. $35 million was fully guaranteed at signing.

Most notably, Wilson has his salaries in 2026 and 2027 fully guaranteed. Wilson also secured a $18 million signing bonus and $12 million of his 2028 salary is injury guaranteed.

However, if Arizona wants to get out of the deal in the future, it's fairly easy. The Cardinals can save $13.6 million in the 2028 offseason and $24.9 million in the 2029 offseason with pre-June 1 cuts of Wilson, if they feel necessary.

Full year-by-year breakdown with figures via OverTheCap:

Year-By-Year Breakdown of Michael Wilson's Contract

2026 (fully guaranteed)

Base salary: $1,485,000

Prorated signing bonus: $4,720,811

Guaranteed salary: $1,485,000

Cap number: $6,205,811

Cap%: 1.9%

2027 (fully guaranteed)

Base salary: $15,855,000

Prorated signing bonus: $4,500,000

Per game roster bonus: $340,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Guaranteed salary: $15,515,000

Cap number: $20,945,000

Cap%: 6.4%

2028

Base salary: $16,500,000

Prorated signing bonus: $4,500,000

Regular roster bonus: $1,000,000

Per game roster bonus: $340,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Guaranteed salary: $0

Cap number: $22,590,000

Cap%: 6.4%

2029

Base salary: $21,814,000

Prorated signing bonus: $4,500,000

Regular roster bonus: $2,500,000

Per game roster bonus: $340,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Guaranteed salary: $0

Cap number: $29,404,000

Cardinals Coaches, Teammates Say Extension Was Well Deserved

Wilson is one of the hardest-working players in the locker room, so to see him rewarded was heartwarming for Cardinals coaches and players alike.

"There's no one more deserving than him," fellow Cardinals WR Simi Fehoko said.

Head coach Mike LaFleur added, "It's awesome. It's great for the Cardinals. It's great for his teammates, this locker room. It's good for our fan base. If anyone that really knows Mike, you can't help but root for the guy."

Wilson joins Hjalte Froholdt as recent Cardinals players to receive extensions this summer while slotting alongside previous big names in Budda Baker, James Conner and Trey McBride to receive sizable paydays under GM Monti Ossenfort.