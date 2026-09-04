Cardinals Send a Message to the Locker Room with Michael Wilson Extension

ARIZONA — The ink on Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson's contract extension is dry, and across the board, it was a massive win.

Wilson secured a three-year extension with an annual salary of $25 million. The deal can be worth up to $78 million in total with $47 million guaranteed.

"It's awesome. It's great for the Cardinals. It's great for his teammates, this locker room. It's good for our fan base. If anyone that really knows Mike, you can't help but root for the guy," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said after the deal got done.

Wilson did well in a contact extension that saw him usurp recent receiver deals in Michael Pittman Jr. and Christian Watson this offseason. However, it wasn't just Wilson that emerges with positive light.

The Cardinals faced plenty of criticism this offseason for failing to reach extensions with Wilson and fellow 2023 draft pick Paris Johnson Jr.

Arizona did seal an extension with Hjalte Froholdt, though that was minor in comparison to the money Wilson and Johnson were pursuing.

Yet a deal did get done. And though it won't be without its doubters regardless of the overall money awarded, it was big for not only Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort — but also a locker room that now knows their general manager will reward their hard work.

"I think you'd have to ask the players that. But from my perspective, I think this shows them that we're trying to keep really good players that are really good for the locker room, that are going to help us — in this case on offense move the ball forward and cross into the end zone," LaFleur added.

"And so I love our guys' mind is, even if this didn't get done. But I think naturally in any locker room when you sign something like that, those guys are going to be happy for one the Arizona Cardinals and two, for the human."

Drafting and developing has been a massive calling card for the Cardinals since Ossenfort took over in 2023. This offseason was the first opportunity for Ossenfort's regime to begin extensions of his own draft picks, and while there's still plenty of work ahead — Wilson's deal meant a lot more than just to the player:

"It's awesome because, like you said, you drafted them. You put a lot of time into that process, and they get here, then you're working on developing the person and the player," LaFleur added.

"You have one of those guys in this situation get signed to the deal he did — It's a big deal."