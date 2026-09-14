Mike LaFleur's Attitude Says Everything After Making Cardinals History

ARIZONA — Nobody knew quite what to expect out of first-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

It's easy to hype something that hasn't been tested. The Arizona Cardinals' offense checked boxes in training camp and preseason, though delivering in the regular season is an entirely different ball game.

So when LaFleur's Cardinals pulled off Week 1's biggest upset over the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a mixture of relief — that Arizona's offense actually did pass the eye test for their first game — while giving fans excitement in the same swing during their 26-14 victory at SoFi Stadium.

LaFleur made Cardinals history as the first full-time coach to win their season-opener since Don Coryell led the St. Louis Cardinals to victory in 1973. If you're keeping count at home, 12 head coaches have come and gone since that season.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh meet at midfield following a game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Again, what's been said, it doesn't matter. We don't care, and I hope we continue to feel that way. Like I just told them, humility is a day away in this league," LaFleur said when asked about his first win as a coach.

"So we get reset and get right back to work tomorrow. But I'm happy for those guys. ... These last few days have almost been miserable just having to wait to get kicked off, and I’m really happy with how the guys competed.”

The Cardinals, by all accounts, looked far from the team most expected them to be. The Cardinals haven't held a team to 14 points since their season-opening win in 2025 against New Orleans while their offense hasn't scored 26 points since their Monday Night Football win over Dallas in Week 9 of last season.

It's safe to say it's been dry in the desert for quite a few months. LaFleur's team provided a much needed drink of water for Cardinals fans, though the journey is far from over. Arizona's not making Super Bowl plans, nor are they getting caught up in what could be ahead.

LaFleur himself didn't even want a game ball after upsetting the Chargers.

“We gave everyone a game ball. Again, maybe I’ll think about it next July, I don’t know. I’m just so excited about these guys and the work they put in to get results. We’re not going to be result based… we know what this league is, we know it’s results based, I get it," he added post-game.

"But inward, we’re going to be about the process and put in the work, and let the results go where they may. We talk so much about good versus bad football – what good football looks like and what bad football looks like. There’s a lot to clean up, like always in Week 1. But for the most part I thought we, in all phases, played good football.”

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur on the field prior to game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's tough for Cardinals fans not to feel excited about LaFleur's vision and what lies ahead. LaFleur's been heralded all offseason as this young and innovative mastermind who simply needed a chance to succeed.

Fans are allowed to be excited — but LaFleur made it crystal clear the Cardinals have such a long way to go.

"I thought we peaked for this moment today. But I expect us to go that way [up]. So, for the first game, pleased. Just like every team," he added.

"16 teams are going to win, 16 teams are going to lose, maybe there is a tie later tonight or tomorrow, but we're all going to want to get better and just thinking about things over the last 48 hours and how this could go we still got to go to work tomorrow and get ready for the Super Bowl champs next weekend.”

Up next are the Seattle Seahawks, who are likely to be without quarterback Sam Darnold as the Cardinals gear up for their home opener.