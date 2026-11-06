Mystery Piece Could Complete Cardinals-Ravens Jacoby Brissett Trade

ARIZONA — Chatter around the Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens' trade for Jacoby Brissett only heightens after Thursday Night Football, where the Jacksonville Jaguars handled Baltimore with ease.

The Cardinals and Ravens reportedly agreed to terms earlier in the week on a deal that would send Brissett to Baltimore, though compensation for the veteran quarterback has yet to be revealed as the two sides are waiting until this weekend to finalize a move.

Arizona, at this time, doesn't have a third quarterback in the building with Brissett reportedly in Baltimore. Gardner Minshew is taking over starting duties while Carson Beck awaits as QB2.

A potential component of a trade could be a familiar face to round out their quarterback room.

Kedon Slovis Just Might Be Returning To The Desert

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis (12) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slovis played for the Cardinals this preseason but was released ahead of final roster cuts, as Arizona planned to roster three quarterbacks (making one inactive).

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur was asked this week if the organization had plans to find a third quarterback for the remaining stretch of season.

"We'll see."

Slovis spent an entire offseason learning LaFleur's system and is familiar with Arizona after signing with them in 2025.

When evaluating the most important traits of a QB3, oftentimes the simple ability to correctly run and operate an offense ranks near the top of the list. Slovis has that, specifically in his recent experience with LaFleur.

While Slovis isn't exactly valuable to most of the league, his value is higher in relation to Arizona and their potential search for a new quarterback to fill Brissett's slot.

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) walks off the field after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's what made Slovis' arrival to Baltimore earlier this week a bit more interesting. Brissett and the Ravens have been connected in trade chatter for several days now thanks to injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Reports indicate the Ravens reached out to Arizona about a potential trade after LaFleur officially announced the Cardinals would be benching Brissett.

That was on Sunday.

The Ravens signed Slovis from the Green Bay Packers' practice squad to their active roster on Tuesday, after Arizona and Baltimore reportedly began discussing a deal centered around Brissett.

Coincidence? Perhaps. The Cardinals could have easily signed Slovis off Green Bay's practice squad themselves, and for what it's worth, current Ravens QB coach Israel Woolfork was Slovis' position coach in Arizona last season.

However, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see Slovis included in a potential deal.