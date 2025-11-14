4 Key Cardinals Missing Practice Again, Status in Doubt Ahead of 49ers Showdown
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals could be down some major names in Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
After head coach Jonathan Gannon previously ruled out Marvin Harrison Jr. and Mack Wilson, the likes of Will Johnson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Jonah Williams and Baron Browning were absent at Friday's practice.
None of the four players mentioned above have practiced at any point this week, putting their status for Sunday in serious jeopardy.
Arizona is staring reality of being down numerous starters, once again, in the face. It's been a tough year for injuries in the desert.
"We're gonna go through today and then make decisions on that," Gannon said on the injured players. "So you guys will have the report. Everyone's at different levels there on the injury report."
Arizona and San Francisco will reveal game statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful later today.
In a bit of good news, Max Melton was out of his yellow non-contact jersey - signaling his progression through the NFL's concussion protocol.
Josh Sweat returned to practice after his rest day, and other names listed on the injury report such as Will Hernandez, Max Melton, Walter Nolen, BJ Ojulari, Kelvin Beachum and Bam Knight were present.
Cardinals Desperately Need Win vs 49ers
There's a sense of urgency around the team's facility in Tempe, as the Cardinals are just 3-6 on the season and can't afford to lose much more if their postseason turnaround is going to happen.
The 6-4 49ers stroll into town with Brock Purdy back in the lineup and a previous win against Arizona already in their pocket from Week 3.
“Offensively they're as good as they come. They have premier players (and) it's a great system. (49ers HC) Kyle (Shanahan) obviously is one of the best out there," Gannon said earlier this week.
"Run game -- you don't know where the ball's going. They hide it (well) so it's hard to get the leverages and the angles that you want. In the pass game, you have to really defend every part of the field which makes it challenging because there are times that you're not going to have a lot of help on certain guys.
"They play the game in space in the passing game and it stresses you out so we have to be on the details."
Arizona has lost their last six-of-seven entering this weekend.