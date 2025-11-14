Cardinals Give Massive Injury Updates Ahead of 49ers Game
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has ruled out Mack Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Cardinals are wait-and-see on everything else.
"Marv will be out. Mack Wilson will be out. Everybody else, just head this off so we don't have to waste our time, we're gonna go through today and then make decisions on that," Gannon said. "So you guys will have the report. Everyone's at different levels there on the injury report."
Players such as Will Johnson, Baron Browning, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Jonah Williams have missed the last two practices entering Friday, but it seems as if the organization is in wait-and-see mode.
The 3-6 Cardinals desperately hope to turn things around against the visiting 6-4 Niners, who won their previous matchup back in Week 3.
Cardinals' Injury Woes Continue
It's been a season full of injuries for Arizona, who have tested its depth nearly more than any other team in the league in 2025.
“That's why you talk about it. It's huge because if you're getting thrust into another role, it's really on the coaches and the players to be ready for that role when it becomes available," Gannon said earlier this week.
"If you are just staying the same, whether your role changes Week 1 or now (in) whatever week we're in, you better be ready. It's the coaches’ job to make sure that they're ready to go. We have to make sure that we're putting them in good spots, make sure that we accentuate their skill sets and don't put them in bad spots as much as we can as it relates to the unit.”
Arizona's Depth Has Been Tested
Gannon continued by saying:
“I think guys have done a good job when they have went in. I really do. As you keep playing more and more and more, you need to get better, make less mistakes, get better and improve. That's why I always say, ‘The best form of learning comes from game reps.’ Well, a lot of guys are getting game reps right now so let's see you improve.
“Buckle up. There's no doubt. It's not easy, there's no doubt about that. Any week is not going to be easy. From a defensive perspective, this week presents a lot of challenges that other weeks don't present.”
The official injury report will be revealed later today.