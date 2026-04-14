Cardinals Could Be Draft Chess Piece for Cowboys

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are highly expected to make a trade in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the Dallas Cowboys have often been connected to those rumors.

It's a deal that could make sense for both teams, as the Cowboys could be targeting a top edge rusher to replace Micah Parsons while Arizona wants to move back and collect more draft capital.

The Cowboys are one of three teams that the Cardinals could realistically move down with, and while the actual parameters of a deal are still to be determined, there's a reason you're seeing plenty of smoke around the two sides eying a trade.

Where there's some, there's fire — though Dallas' reasoning for a trade up with Arizona involves some NFC East ramifications according to reports.

Why Cardinals Could Help Cowboys in NFC East Race

From NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X:

"There’s a belief among teams at the top of the draft that the #Cowboys, who have picks at #12 and #20, are a team to watch in trade-up scenarios, according to multiple league sources.

"Several teams have said they believe Dallas is targeting a player the #Giants also covet, and getting ahead of them would be ideal if the price makes sense."

The Cardinals pick just two spots ahead of the Giants at No. 5 in the first round.

There's a number of different directions New York could go in the first, but who would Dallas covet so much to jump ahead of the Giants?

An edge rusher such as Arvell Reese or David Bailey make sense for the Cowboys, and you could make arguments New York may need a new pass rushing presence after potentially trading Dexter Lawrence or Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Off-ball linebacker Sonny Styles is also expected to be a top pick that could fit both New York and Dallas' vision. That could also be said for safety Caleb Downs.

It's an NFC East arms race that could very well see the Cardinals used a chess piece. That could also be used both ways, as New York may feel compelled to trade up over the Tennessee Titans (picking fourth) and draft running back Jeremiyah Love.

As for trade cost with Dallas, there's been some rumors the Cardinals would do business for a third-round pick. Arizona would need much more than that to drop nearly ten spots and completely out of the top ten to make this trade worthwhile.

And especially if Dallas wants to jump a hated foe, the Cardinals could squeeze much more out of a deal.