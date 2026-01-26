Cardinals Finally Interviewing Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver today, according to SI.com's Albert Breer. This will be his second interview with the organization.

We say finally, as Weaver was originally scheduled to interview with the Cardinals this past weekend. It's not known why Weaver's interview didn't carry out as planned, though PHNX's Johnny Venerable says a flight delay was a good possibility:

"There have been more than 150 cancelations and over 90 delays due to inclement weather impacting flights into Phoenix Sky Harbor. Good chance the Cardinals had to delay Anthony Weaver's interview from Sunday to Monday," he wrote on X.

Weaver has spent the last two seasons as the Miami Dolphins' defensive coordinator with extensive experience coaching defensive lines for other organizations such as the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

Weaver has also interviewed with the Bills, Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers for their vacancies. After Mike McDaniel was fired in Miami, he's not expected to return to the Dolphins. If he can't secure a head coach opening, he'll likely join another staff as a coordinator.

Weaver's been classified as an "old school" coach thanks to his mentality and philosophy.

“Yeah, they want to legislate it out of the game, but we play defensive football,” Weaver said previously (h/t Trib Live).

“Defensive football, at some point, you draw a line in the sand and you say, ‘I’m going to set the edge. I’m going to stick my helmet under this guy’s chin and I’m going to set the edge. I’m going to violently take the ball away.’ And that’s what we need to do. With a steely-eyed focus, with resolve, with resiliency, and we’re going to stop people.”

In a tough NFC West where the Cardinals didn't win a single game last season, that attitude might certainly be welcomed.

Upon Weaver's interview completion, the Cardinals will have fully satisfied the NFL's Rooney Rule requirement of interviewing two minorities in-person. Arizona also spoke with Raheem Morris in person, who is considered to be one of three finalists for the Cardinals' job.

Arizona's hoping to soon find their replacement for Jonathan Gannon, who was fired after three seasons at the helm.

The Cardinals are expected to see their coaching search accelerate now that conference championship weekend has concluded.

