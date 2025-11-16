Cardinals Get Final Decision on Starting RB vs 49ers
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expecting to have Bam Knight available today, as he's dealing with an ankle injury and was questionable entering Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news. Knight was a limited participant in practice all week.
Knight injured his ankle in last week's loss against the Seattle Seahawks.
He's started three games for the Cardinals this season in what's been an awful year for injuries, as names in the running back room such as James Conner and Trey Benson are currently on injured reserve.
Knight, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado have anchored Arizona's running back room as a whole.
Knight has 157 rushing yards on 48 carries with two touchdowns. Through the air he has 65 yards on eight receptions.
“Versatility. Obviously with James and Trey, you know what you're getting. Super confident in those two guys. I'm excited (for) these three guys (and) they get an opportunity to prove themselves, show their skillset and show that they can play the game more than what they were getting. I'm excited for those guys. I know they're looking forward to the opportunity," said Kyler Murray earlier this season on the state of the running back depth chart.
Knight was a surprise addition to Arizona's final 53 man roster after a strong preseason. He's also played a bit of special teams for the Cardinals as injuries continue to pile up in the desert.
Players such as Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), Will Johnson (back/hip), Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), Jonah Williams (shoulder), Mack Wilson (ribs), Baron Browning (concussion) and Hayden Conner (knee) were previously ruled out entering this weekend.
Will Hernandez (knee), Bam Knight (ankle), Walter Nolen III (knee), BJ Ojulari (knee), Darius Robinson (groin) and Kelvin Beachum (rest/groin) were questionable, though the Cardinals activated Ojulari yesterday from PUP.
“I think guys have done a good job when they have went in. I really do," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said on role players such as Knight stepping up due to the mounting injuries.
"As you keep playing more and more and more, you need to get better, make less mistakes, get better and improve. That's why I always say, ‘The best form of learning comes from game reps.’ Well, a lot of guys are getting game reps right now so let's see you improve.”
Cardinals-49ers kicks off at 2:05 PM MST.