Cardinals GM Opens Up on Team’s Disappointing Season
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have fallen way below expectations in 2025, and you don't have to tell general manager Monti Ossenfort twice.
Ossenfort, speaking on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM's Wolf and Luke, addressed the 3-7 start to the year among a few other topics.
"I don't think that this is where we thought we would be. Unfortunately, it's where we are. There's no other way than to focus and put all of our time and attention into the next game. That's what we're going to do," said Ossenfort.
"What's in the past is in the past. We've had some games that could have went either way that didn't go our way. The last couple that didn't go at all the way we wanted it to. There's going to be ups and downs during the season and there's no other way to do it than to go straight through it.
"I know our guys are up for the challenge."
The Cardinals began the year 2-0 and looked well on their way to making good on their postseason potential before dropping their next five consecutive games all by a combined 13 points - becoming the first team in NFL history to do so.
With Arizona's playoff odds next to zero, Ossenfort says the Cardinals are still strapping their boots up with a game-to-game focus.
"Completely focused week to week on getting a win that week, that's all it is. It may sound cliche but really when we come in here on Mondays and we go through the week ... we have our process, we have our structure, we go about the week the same way and everything is focused on that next Sunday," Ossenfort continued.
With only seven games remaining, speculation surrounding the future and potential decisions the Cardinals will make will begin to swirl.
Ossenfort says with the general manager spot, balancing thoughts and motives for the present and future is always on his mind.
"I think that's always a balance, I think no matter how the season is going there's always an immediate what's going on right now and there's also a big picture look," he said.
"That's part of what goes on in the chair that I sit in, and that doesn't change no matter how the season is going."