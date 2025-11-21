Cardinals Legend Defends Jonathan Gannon Amid Rising Calls for Firing
ARIZONA -- The job status of Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will continue to be followed at close proximity as the 2025 season begins to unwind.
Gannon, putting the finishing touches on his third season with the organization, has just seven games remaining on the year. Playoff chances are next to nothing and will require a run just shy of a miracle to make the postseason like many had hoped to.
As a result, speculation begins to run rampant on what the future holds for many key faces in the building, Gannon included.
Cardinals legend Kurt Warner, appearing on PHNX, offered this when asked about Jonathan Gannon's job security:
"I think patience is so important especially with guys that are stepping into a spot for the first time. You have to give them a chance and as long as you're seeing that growth, that to me is the most important thing," said Warner.
"When it gets stagnant, and it stops and you don't see that anymore, you go, 'OK. This is what we think our limit is with this guy.' Thats when, to me, you step back and go, 'OK - is it time to move forward or do we think we have enough there to take that step forward with them in the organization?'"
That's maybe not what fans are wanting to hear, though there is some merit to Warner's thoughts.
The Cardinals aren't, nor should they, be in a rush to fire Gannon. Turnover at the seat of head coach isn't attractive in any sense or form, and especially for an organization that already struggles to compete for big name players - less stability might not be the answer at this point in time.
Gannon has steadied a rocking boat since arriving to Arizona while giving a sense of culture to the franchise that hadn't been felt since Bruce Arians stepped out of those doors. There's hardly any drama or leaks emerging out of the facility - and that's by design.
It's also notable to highlight even with a 3-7 record, the Cardinals are still bought in to Gannon and playing hard.
However, Warner did touch on growth and when to step in when things have gone stagnant - and that's perhaps the best way to describe the last calander year in Arizona.
With a considerably more talented roster than 2024, the Cardinals are combined 5-12 since their 2024 bye week.
2023 - Gannon's first year - shouldn't be held against him. The Cardinals stripped its roster bare and decided to do a full reset. If you're reading this, you likely could have played on the defensive line that season.
Yet the 6-4 start to 2024 gave promise the Cardinals had finally found something - but since it's been crickets despite an exciting offseason leading into this year.
Arizona hasn't seen any more growth. And while Gannon probably isn't fired before the end of the year, some tough conversations have to be held to get this ship turned in the right direction.