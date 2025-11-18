Cardinals' Michael Wilson Has Two-Word Message After Breakout Game
Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson finally got his opportunity, and after 60 minutes of football, the Cardinals' temporary No. 1 receiver made his mark.
Wilson - filling in for the injured Marvin Harrison Jr. - reeled in 15 receptions for 185 receiving yards in the Cardinals' lopsided loss to the 49ers.
Even on a day where quarterback Jacoby Brissett broke an NFL record, Wilson was one of the few (if not the only) bright spot for the Cardinals alongside the typical domination of tight end Trey McBride.
Wilson, in his Instagram post on Tuesday, offered two simple words: preparation and opportunity.
Inside Michael Wilson's Monster Day
Wilson tallied the most receiving yards of any player in a single game this season.
After the game, Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett said the team expected a big game from the third-year wideout.
“I think that's what we expected from him. I thought he was going to rise to the occasion. Like I said earlier in the week in my press conference, I was excited to give him this opportunity – well, not for me to give him this opportunity, but (for this opportunity) to present itself to him, and that he was going to (have the chance to) put on display what we all see every day," Brissett said.
"I thought he played his butt off and made a bunch of plays for us.”
Wilson made continual tough catch after tough catch - though his downfield blocking was also highlighted by head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I thought he played extremely well. There's no doubt. I thought how we deployed him – kind of lined him in some different spots. He was obviously targeted a lot, but he got open and he caught it," said Gannon.
"I thought that he did a good job on first, second and third level to win a lot of one-on-ones and (QB) Jacoby (Brissett) found him. Again, Jacoby had some time to sit back there and throw it, which was nice to see. I know Mike Wilson's a good player.
"Obviously with Marv (Harrison Jr.) being out, a lot of the targets went to him. You can only throw the ball to so many people in a game, so you're trying to get Trey his touches and Marv his touches. You're trying to run the ball a little bit.
"(WR Greg) Dortch gets his touches – (TE) Elijah (Higgins), so on and so forth. I thought he really stepped up and played well. I wouldn't say he opened my eyes because I know he's a really good football player. He is tough, plays with high effort, does what he's coached to do. The run that got called back was probably my favorite play, truthfully. He was sprinting down there and blocks the guy.
"He played his butt off.”
Whether Harrison (who had appendix surgery) plays next week remains to be seen, though Wilson clearly needs to be a point of emphasis moving forward.